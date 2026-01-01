Dispensaries with parking on-site in Laughlin, Nevada
Results 1-30 of 719
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- RECSLV19 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins72.0 mi awayOpen 24 hours
- RECThe Mint Cannabis - Paradise RdPickup in under 30 mins72.7 mi awayOpen 24 hours
The staff was very nice and willing to listen instead of tell! reasonable prices and if you're a first time shoppers and local you get 2 for one so shop wisely so you get the best bang for your buck! I will be returning to The Mint for my cannabis and cannabis related needs. In fact I'm going today to check out some 510's.read full review
- MED & RECDouble Eye7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins141.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Great place they are very generous. They have wonderful gift bags Great first time customer deals every Friday night they have free food for the first 30 people and a DJ that starts at seven. It’s always a great vibe at Double Eye wide selection of products! Come check it out. They’re having a great St. Patrick’s Day party. They told me they’re gonna have great goodie bags plus a T-shirt come by and check them out.read full review
- MED & RECCuraleaf - Sedona24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins158.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
josh and Creg I'm not sure if i spelt it right but they did an excellent job getting me hooked up with some good concentrate they recommended something with a little more kick, and I can honestly say I'm surprised with how well it was definitely will take their recommendation again! and their hospitality is always welcoming like a family they are Truly a great dispensary.read full review
- MED & RECCatalyst - Hemet13 dealsPickup167.0 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECAll Greens Dispensary8 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins168.2 mi awayPreorder until 7am MT
I love this place they are great at helping people find exactly what they’re looking for. Went in there today and learned that there’s a product to help people with skin cancer! Now I’ll be back to shop for my husband who’s got two different skin cancers. Their in house stuff is as good as the others. I myself suffer with Fibromyalgia and rheumatoid arthritis, and use the caps to help with the excruciating discomfort and severe pain.read full review
- MED & RECCuraleaf - Youngtown28 dealsPickup in under 30 mins168.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
Amazing customer service. I was picking up my son’s order and mine. A co worker asked for the names to help out. Didn’t realize I received the wrong order. Correct first name. So I had to come back and return the incorrect order for the correct one. While at the time it seemed to feel like forever, the return went great, I was told “sorry and we appreciate your patience”. The employees are amazing, friendly and very helpful. Even snagged a new item, due to the wonderful girl working, explained the effects and that was awesome. Will continue to go to Curaleaf! Everyone should stop in!read full review
- MED & RECCuraleaf - Glendale29 dealsPickup in under 30 mins169.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
- MED & RECArizona Cannabis Society37 dealsPickup in under 30 mins169.9 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
I have been going here for over a year now and I don't really go anywhere else for my flower because no one else can beat there prices! The staff is always great they take care of me pretty well me and my wife have came across some faulty carts and they had no problems replacing them. There always friendly and great!! Much love for you guys!!read full review
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