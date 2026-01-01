Best weed dispensaries in Pemberton, New Jersey with authentic reviews
Results 1-30 of 3083
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- MED & REC
Curaleaf - Bordentown (Med/Rec)Pickup in under 30 mins12.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
"Everything is great except for the picture of the Avexia pain relief "balm". The picture shows the pump with the lotion, but when I received my order, it turned out that they only had the balm, which is greasy for your hands. I had ordered three bottles of lotion, but received balm instead. That's all." ( I even called to make sure they had it)read full review
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- REC
4. Daylite CannabisPickup in under 30 mins14.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
- REC
8. GynsyngPickup in under 30 mins19.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I love this place. The atmosphere is laid back and tons of stuff to explore. I have never been to a dispensary before And I was overwhelmed the first time I went through that door !!!!Everyone is always friendly and welcoming and will help you navigate through the many different options you have available to you. I really like the reading area. I could spend hours in there and drop a lot of $$$. Im there at least once a week. (For medical reasons)read full review
- MED & REC
12. Zen Leaf - Lawrence (Med/Rec)14 dealsPickup in under 30 mins22.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
Never had a bad experience here. All of the budtenders are incredibly knowledgeable and helpful. The prices could be a little better, but all of the dispensaries in NJ seem to be pricey. They do give a discount for people on SSI which is a plus for me. They also have a point system, after so many points you can get discounts. I like that. All of the strains they recommended were on point too. Breakwater in Cranberry used to be my go to but now Zenleaf is!read full review
- REC
14. Brotherly Bud1 dealPickup in under 30 mins22.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- REC
15. Cuzzie's Dispensary & DeliveryDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins22.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I love this dispensary and everything they stand for. As a black man myself I appreciate being able to support a fellow brotha. They have great staff who are really sweet and super smart when it comes to the weed. That lil white girl gonna send yall to the moon with what she know, I know she always takes my black ass to the moon! I tell everyone to shop at the spot, cheaper and safer than the streets!read full review
- MED & REC
20. Curaleaf - Bellmawr (Med/Rec)Pickup in under 30 mins23.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
I’ve been going here for the past few months and have been loving it. The staff is super friendly and helpful. It really feels like the staff cares about me and wants to ensure I have the best experience ever. Also they frequently have massive sales on all of their products, so I recommend waiting a bit for a holiday to come up so you can get some killer deals. Yeah, sometimes the line gets pretty long, but it always moves at a good pace so you’re never going to feel hopelessly stuck. Everything is kept spotlessly clean. This is the kind of dispensary you could bring a parent to for the first time and you know they will feel safe and accommodated for. 11/10 would reccomend to anyone.read full review
- MED
23. Restore Dispensaries - Elkins Park24.6 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I can’t imagine going anywhere else! I love it at Elkins Park. Being a newbie I was nervous. They made me feel comfortable and safe. Not knowing exactly what to get I found Staci to be very friendly and helpful. She broke it all down to me so I could understand what to get. She also made recommendations that were always good. She goes above and beyond getting me a chair to sit being disabled.read full review
- REC
25. Jersey MedsDeliveryPickup25.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I recently visited Jersey Meds Cannabis Recreational Dispensary at 7 NJ-31, Pennington, NJ 08534, and had an exceptional experience, largely thanks to Sim. Her professionalism and extensive knowledge of the products made my visit both informative and enjoyable. Sim took the time to answer all my questions, offering clear and insightful recommendations that showcased her expertise. The welcoming atmosphere of the dispensary, combined with her outstanding service, reflects the high standards set by the family-owned business. I highly recommend Jersey Meds to anyone seeking a top-notch dispensary experience, and I look forward to returning!read full review
- REC
29. Got Your Six Dispensary - Princeton1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins27.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- REC
30. BluLight Cannabis14 dealsPickup in under 30 mins27.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
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