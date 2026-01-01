Pet friendly dispensaries in Denison, Texas
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- MEDElite Cannabis Farms19.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
- MEDBlue Collar Cannabis28.0 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 9am CT
- MEDArbuckle Farmacy1 dealPickup in under 30 mins57.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
- CBD Farmhouse59.0 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
- CBD House Of Healing- Dallas1 dealPickup62.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
This is honestly one of the best hemp shops in DFW. Pat and Abby are amazing, as are Tracy and the others. Very welcoming, very friendly AND they're all VERY knowledgeable... They're terpene nerds, and just all-around, genuinely decent folks. I always buy my Friday Flower here. Their "Grape Fanta" absolutely nukes my current world events anxiety for a few hours. And their Purple Haze (if they ever do another batch), COMPLETELY held up to the vibe of the song! Absolutely would recommend!read full review
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