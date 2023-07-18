dispensary

101 M Street Dispensary

Orange, CA
2434.7 miles away
About this dispensary

101 M Street Dispensary

In order to provide our customers with the highest level of care, our goal is to guide you in the right direction that will best suit your needs. With our wide range of prices and products, we have something for everyone! Our club was established to provide quality products with compassion and convenience. Our mission is to provide a calm, easy, and enjoyable shopping experience by helping you understand California cannabis and find which products will best be suited to your needs.

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 24
Call 7148057008
License C10-0000793-LIC
Cash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedDelivery

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
8am - 10pm
monday
8am - 10pm
tuesday
8am - 10pm
wednesday
8am - 10pm
thursday
8am - 10pm
friday
8am - 10pm
saturday
8am - 10pm

26 Reviews of 101 M Street Dispensary

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
