Ayahuasca Purplle
from Exclusive
8.57%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$155½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Hyman Cannabis 3.5G Premium Flower
from Hyman Cannabis
20.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Hyman Cannabis 3.5G Premium Flower
from Hyman Cannabis
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Hyman Cannabis 3.5G Premium Flower
from Hyman Cannabis
19.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Cookies
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Hyman Cannabis 3.5G Premium Flower
from Hyman Cannabis
22.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Peach Pie
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Hyman Cannabis 3.5G Premium Flower
from Hyman Cannabis
17.5%
THC
0%
CBD
GlueChee
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Blackberry Jones
from Exclusive
13.66%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$3751 ounce
Royal Wedding Cake
from Exclusive
19.13%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$3751 ounce
Citrix
from Exclusive
15.72%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$155½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Rozay #1 Popcorn
from Unknown Brand
18.45%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$155½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Punch Breath
from Unknown Brand
20.48%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$155½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Orange Ghost
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
14.01%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$3751 ounce
Gorilla Cookies
from Unknown Brand
20.15%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$3751 ounce
99 Problems
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
14.05%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$3751 ounce
Nightmare Cookie Preroll
from Alvarez
21.12%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
GMO
from Euclid
25.03%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$3751 ounce
Wedding Pie
from North Cannabis
19.36%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$3751 ounce
Sour OG
from Hashish Boyz
19.87%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$155½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Super Glue
from Euclid
17.09%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$3751 ounce
HLF Strawberry Guava #3
from HLF
14.73%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$3751 ounce
Cannalope Haze
from Hashish Boyz
15.71%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$155½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Gorilla Cookie
from Euclid
21.15%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$3751 ounce
GMO
from Galactic Meds
23.85%
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
$60⅛ ounce
$120¼ ounce
$240½ ounce
$4501 ounce
Skywalker OG
from Larren Investments
18.03%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$3751 ounce
OG Kush
from Larren Investments
20.94%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$3751 ounce
Gorilla Cookie
from Larren Investments
21.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Cookies
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)
from Larren Investments
21.9%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$3751 ounce
Gelato #45
from Unknown Brand
13.59%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$3751 ounce
Original Glue
from High Life Farms
20.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$3751 ounce
HLF Pucker
from High Life Farms
20.99%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$3751 ounce
Silver Mountain
from High Life Farms
19.97%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$3751 ounce
Sundae Driver
from High Life Farms
22.63%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$3751 ounce
Sunshine
from High Life Farms
20.52%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$4501 ounce
Sundae Driver
from Unknown Brand
19.43%
THC
0%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$4501 ounce
GMO Live Resin Badder
from TRUE NORTH COLLECTIVE MI
72.2%
THC
___
CBD
$751 gram
$751 gram
Purple Breathwork Live Resin Sugar Sauce
from TRUE NORTH COLLECTIVE MI
63.3%
THC
___
CBD
$751 gram
$751 gram
Platinum Gelato Sugar Sauce
from TRUE NORTH COLLECTIVE MI
63.9%
THC
___
CBD
$751 gram
$751 gram
Donkey Butter #9 Live Resin Badder
from TRUE NORTH COLLECTIVE MI
63.07%
THC
___
CBD
$751 gram
$751 gram
Distillate Dart
from Cannalicious
71.1%
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
LemonHead OG V-Fire Pod .5G
from Terpene Tanks
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemonhead OG
Strain
1234567