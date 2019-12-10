Offering pickup
AltPharm
Offering pickup
100 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 46
Show All 11
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$80
Deals
Daily Discounts
Welcome to AltPharm! New Patients: Enjoy 10% off your first purchase! Seniors: Enjoy 15% off daily! Veterans: Enjoy 22% off daily!
Cannot be combined with any other discount.
Daily Discounts
Welcome to AltPharm! New Patients: Enjoy 10% off your first purchase! Seniors: Enjoy 15% off daily! Veterans: Enjoy 22% off daily!
Cannot be combined with any other discount.
All Products
Blue Dream CBD
from Curio Wellness
10.4%
THC
5.2%
CBD
Blue Dream CBD
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Blue and Cream
from Strane
30.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$58⅛ ounce
$58⅛ ounce
Raspberry Cough
from Strane
22%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from Strane
25.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Strawberry Banana
from Strane
25.3%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Snow Monster
from Strane
22.5%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Cake n' Chem
from Strane
28.9%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Bodega Bubblegum
from Strane
21.8%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Super Glu
from verano
24.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Superglue
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
G6
from verano
22.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Montana Silvertip Shatter
from Strane
75.9%
THC
___
CBD
$801 gram
$801 gram
Tally Mon Live Resin
from Liberty
84%
THC
___
CBD
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
$801 gram
Bodega Bubblegum Live Resin
from Liberty
80.5%
THC
___
CBD
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
$801 gram
Grape GG Crystallite
from Liberty
97.9%
THC
___
CBD
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
$801 gram
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) Sugar
from Liberty
81.3%
THC
___
CBD
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
Rainbow x Afghan Badder
from Strane
88%
THC
___
CBD
$801 gram
$801 gram
Blue Zkittlez Sugar
from Liberty
88.7%
THC
___
CBD
$801 gram
$801 gram
Cookie Kush Crumble
from Liberty
83.3%
THC
___
CBD
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
Blueberry Skunk Badder
from Strane
88%
THC
___
CBD
$801 gram
$801 gram
Clementine Badder
from Strane
88.3%
THC
___
CBD
$801 gram
$801 gram
Cake 'N Chem Badder
from Strane
74.4%
THC
___
CBD
$801 gram
$801 gram
Jack Herer Live Resin
from Liberty
73.2%
THC
___
CBD
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
SKywalker OG x Grateful Breath Shatter
from Strane
77.4%
THC
___
CBD
$801 gram
$801 gram
Seattle Sour Kush x Primo Verde Live Resin
from Liberty
81.1%
THC
___
CBD
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
$801 gram
Clementine Live Resin
from Strane
88.3%
THC
___
CBD
$801 gram
$801 gram
Bruce Banner #3 RSO
from verano
83.2%
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Mag Landrace RSO
from verano
74.8%
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
AiroPro - Sumatran Sunrise
from Unknown Brand
78.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ gram
$60½ gram
AiroPro - Sunset Sherbet
from Unknown Brand
85.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ gram
$60½ gram
AiroPro - Jack Herer
from Unknown Brand
81.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$60½ gram
$60½ gram
Snow Monster Premium PAX
from Unknown Brand
89.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Snow Monster
Strain
$80½ gram
$80½ gram
Harmony Tincture - Raspberry
from Liberty
___
THC
___
CBD
Vitality Tincture - Citrus
from Liberty
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
$40each
10mg RSO Capsules
from Liberty
___
THC
___
CBD
$40pack of 30
$40pack of 30
Clarity Tincture - Spearmint
from Liberty
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
$40each
Serenity Tincture - Lavender Vanilla
from Liberty
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
$40each
Tranquility Tincture - Peach
from Liberty
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
$40each
Tranquility High Potency Tincture - Cookie Kush
from Liberty
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
$60each
Harmony High Potency Tincture - GG
from Liberty
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
$60each
Dixie Elixir - Berry Lemonade
from Dixie Brands
200mg
THC
___
CBD
$40each
$40each
123