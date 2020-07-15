cypriana.jc1
Today’s is my birthday and I got a free 0.5gram cartridge and Tanner wished me an amazing birthday! I love it there! If it’s ur bday go hereeeee
Happy birthday! Thanks for coming in, hope to see you again soon!
Pick-Up orders are open untill 7:30pm. Store front closes at 8:00pm. First Time Patient / Birthday Deal **NO PURCHASE NECESSARY** First Time Patients will receive $20 OFF their purchase total OR a FREE Select 500mg Cartridge Vape. Birthday Deal - On the day of, before or after your birthday, receive a FREE Select 500mg Cartridge Vape or $20 OFF your purchase total. **NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. MUST BE USED SAME DAY, NO EXCEPTIONS.** Subject to change / Restrictions apply / Limited time only
Some restrictions apply / Limited time only
I've shopped here in the past, and always had good quality products. The last two times visiting were not enjoyable. The first time I waited 2+ hours, yesterday I did my order online and found at least twenty people outside waiting. I left empty handed, not willing to wait that long again. Almost every other dispensary gives internet orders priority. That isn't my experience here. My solution will be to give it some time before returning.
Hello, thank you for the review. We're looking at how online ordering is handled compared to walk-in. You are right, there should be priority for online orders.
I was in and out under 10 minutes. Dalton I think his name was, he assisted me with my order, he was friendly and helpful. This was my first visit and they have an awesome patient deal! Got a free 500mg cartridge Top shelf! 👌🏼 I’d go back. Super deals 😊
Thank you for the review. Hope to see you again soon!
Quality: Compared to other dispensaries in the valley, they don’t have the best of the best, however it isn’t far behind. They offer some great brands, but don’t have a large enough selection of top shelf items or novelty items. Most of the strains seem to be a medium rated quality in my opinion. Service: fantastic. Always always always. Except for the people who take your card before you go back. The waiting window area. That’s always really uncomfortable here. Atmosphere: it’s alright. It’s not bad it just isn’t really anything to be excited about. The waiting area is bare and doesn’t offer much of a nice “ambiance.” Kind of cold and meh in there. When you go back it’s a little small for sure. But hey, they got the product and they have amazing service and bud tenders so it doesn’t even matter
Thank you for the very thorough review. Hope to see you again soon!