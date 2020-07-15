P1000 on July 4, 2020

I've shopped here in the past, and always had good quality products. The last two times visiting were not enjoyable. The first time I waited 2+ hours, yesterday I did my order online and found at least twenty people outside waiting. I left empty handed, not willing to wait that long again. Almost every other dispensary gives internet orders priority. That isn't my experience here. My solution will be to give it some time before returning.