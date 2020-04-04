Deals
As the economy has ground to a halt and businesses have been closed, we understand that this is a hard financial time for an untold number of people. As a result, we have decided to offer our Financial Hardship discount to ALL Apothca patients starting tomorrow, March 25th, through the end of April (April 30th). The discount is 10% on any product, any quantity (up to the State’s limits) and no documentation is required to receive our financial hardship discount.
