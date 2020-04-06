Deals
~ Current Hours are 9:00 am - 6:00 pm ~ Due to flower shortages, we currently do not have any weekly flower specials ~ WE ARE ONLY ACCEPTING ONLINE ORDERS THROUGH LEAFLY.COM! NO WALK UP ORDERS WILL BE ACCEPTED! ~ 20% OFF REGULAR priced concentrates and cartridges including K.I.N.D., Vapen, and NEW I.O Extracts! ~ $25/g Rosin! $20/g Hash & Shatter! ~ $10/half grams of crumble!
