AYR Cannabis Dispensary - 4440 (Adult and Medical Use)
Welcome to AYR! We are Quincy, IL’s original medical and adult use cannabis dispensaries. We focus on providing a vast selection of premium cannabis products for both Illinois medical cannabis patients and adult customers 21+. Our goal is to always provide top-notch customer service in a comfortable and inviting atmosphere. Our dispensary technicians possess an in-depth knowledge of cannabis and every individual who comes through our doors can expect a compassionate and comprehensive approach. Visit AYR Cannabis Dispensary in Quincy, Illinois: 4440 Broadway for medical and adult-use (21+) 1837 Broadway for adult-use (21+) only