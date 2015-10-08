dispensary
Medical & Recreational

AYR Cannabis Dispensary - 4440 (Adult and Medical Use)

Quincy, IL
740.5 miles away

About this dispensary

Welcome to AYR! We are Quincy, IL’s original medical and adult use cannabis dispensaries. We focus on providing a vast selection of premium cannabis products for both Illinois medical cannabis patients and adult customers 21+. Our goal is to always provide top-notch customer service in a comfortable and inviting atmosphere. Our dispensary technicians possess an in-depth knowledge of cannabis and every individual who comes through our doors can expect a compassionate and comprehensive approach. Visit AYR Cannabis Dispensary in Quincy, Illinois: 4440 Broadway for medical and adult-use (21+) 1837 Broadway for adult-use (21+) only

Leafly member since 2015

Followers: 396
4440 Broadway, Suite #1, Quincy, IL
Call 2172146337
License 284000029-AUDO
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedicalRecreational

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
Closed
monday
10am - 6pm
tuesday
10am - 6pm
wednesday
10am - 6pm
thursday
10am - 6pm
friday
10am - 7pm
saturday
10am - 6pm

