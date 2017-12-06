AYR Cannabis Dispensary - Needham

Medical Only! Open Monday-Saturday from 10AM-8PM and Sunday 11AM-6PM. Make an appointment by calling (866) 420-SIRA and pressing option 3 to speak with a Patient Advocate, or schedule your appointment online by visiting the Needham location page on our website and clicking our online tool. 29 Franklin Street, Needham MA 02494 Directly across from “You-do-it” Electronics. Exit 19B from Route I-95 towards Highland Avenue. On-site parking available! Specials, Sales, Event Discount Cards and Patient Discount Programs (excluding Financial Hardship) will not be valid at this location only in accordance to Needham town guidelines. However, we've raised our Financial Hardship Discount in Needham to 20%. General Accessibility: We are located off of RTE-95 in Needham, directly across the street from "You-Do-It Electronics." --- ADA Accessibility: Our main entrance is ADA accessible. --- Sira Naturals is a Registered Marijuana Dispensary located in Needham, MA serving registered patients from across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Our mission is to provide premium cannabis, sustainably grown and sold with integrity. We accomplish this mission through dedication to high-quality production standards, compassion and service to our patients, and a strong orientation toward community development. We consider it a privilege to serve our patients and communities. We strive to provide leadership in the industry regarding regulatory compliance, and aspire to the highest possible standards in all aspects of our operations. At Sira Naturals we offer flowers in increments of 1/8th and 1/4th sizes. Of course if you're looking for a single gram, you can always pick up one of our hefty Prerolls. Or browse our wide selection of concentrates from our signature Terp Cartridges to waxes, shatters and more. We also provide patients with a line of precision-dosed edibles, that we produce and package in-house. Service Locations: Sira Naturals is open to all patients from every city and town in Massachusetts, including but not limited to Cambridge, Boston, Prospect Hill, Somerville, Davis Square, Assembly Square, Allston, Brighton, Belmont, Back Bay, Mission Hill, Brookline, Chelsea, Everett, Arlington and Watertown, and more. Somerville: 240 Elm St. Somerville, MA 02144 Open Monday-Saturday from 10AM - 8PM Open Sunday 11AM-6PM Needham: 29 Franklin St, Needham Heights, MA 02494 Open Monday-Saturday from 10AM - 8PM Open Sunday 11AM-6PM Vape Cartridge, Additive and Accessory Information: Vape Hardware & Additive Information: CANNABIS DERIVED TERP CARTRIDGES/PAX POD 1 Cart/Pod Contains 0.486 G of Full-Spectrum Cannabis Oil 0.035 G of added Cannabis Derived Terpenes - SUPER LEMON HAZE - HEADBAND - GRANDDADDY PURPLE - AC/DC 7% Terpenes added (35mg) Cannabis Derived Terpenes sourced from Empire Wellness ROSIN & SAUCE CARTRIDGES/PAX POD Full-Spectrum Cannabis Oil / No Additives All Sira Naturals Carts and Pods Contain no inactive ingredients and do not contain Polyethlyne Glycol (PEG) or Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT). View a copy of testing results (Certificate of Analysis) at the dispensary purchased upon request. BeGreen Supply C1 Cartridge Ceramic Tip @ Glass Housing Coil/Heating: nichrome coil embedded inside ceramic cylinder CCELL Ceramic Tip @ Glass Housing Coil/Heating: nichrome coil embedded inside ceramic cylinder PAX Pod ERA Pod Food Grade Plastics Coil/Heating: Gold Plated Brass, Silica Wick, nichrome heater and cotton batting to absorb condensation This product has been tested for contaminants, including vitamin e acetate, with no adverse findings WARNING: Vaporizer products may contain ingredients harmful to health when inhaled 510 Battery 280mAh Li-ion N/A CCELL Palm Black Li-ion N/A Kandypens Battery 350mAh Li-ion N/A Kandypens K-Stick Supreme Li-ion Titanium Coil wrapped around Quartz Rod Kandypens Prism Li-ion Dual Quartz Rods with Titanium Coils Kuli Concentrate Koil N/A Ceramic rods are wrapped in titanium coils Kuli Dry Herb Koil N/A Ceramic chamber with a titanium coil Kuli Rippler N/A Ceramic rods are wrapped in titanium coils Kuli Vaporizer Black Li-ion Ceramic rods are wrapped in titanium coils / ceramic chamber with a titanium coil Kuli Vaporizer Green Li-ion Ceramic rods are wrapped in titanium coils / ceramic chamber with a titanium coil Pax 3 Complete Kit Black Li-ion Stainless steel oven Pax ERA Slate Li-ion N/A (Atomizer in pods not device) Puffco Peak Li-ion Titanium Coil incased in a ceramic plate USB Charger for White Ccell Battery N/A VV Twist Battery w/ Charger Li-ion N/A White Ccell Battery Li-ion N/A Yocan Evolve Plus Li-ion Quartz Rods with Titanium Coils Yocan Evolve-D Li-ion Titanium Coil