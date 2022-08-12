Store menu temporarily unavailable on Leafly
AYR Wellness - State College
In Store Hours (ET)
monday
10am-9pm
tuesday
10am-9pm
wednesday
10am-9pm
thursday
10am-9pm
friday
10am-9pm
saturday
10am-9pm
sunday
10am-9pm
August 12, 2022
I’m always treated great at AYR. I was pretty sad to see Nature’s Medicine changing (mostly because it was my first dispensary experience), but I really like the change now. Great deals, friendly staff, and a nice waiting area. I dig it. You will too.