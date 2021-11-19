MEDICAL ID REQUIREDYou need a medical ID to order from this menu.
About this dispensary
BackStreet Bud
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 5
815 S 3rd St, Stillwell, OK
cash acceptedstorefrontUFCW discountveteran discountmedical
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-9pm
12pm-6pm
Photos of BackStreet Bud
Deals at BackStreet Bud
First Time Patient
Valid 10/21/2021 - 12/31/2021
Swing by and get signed in as a first time patient to score a 20% discount!!!
cant be stacked with other discounts. omma patients only
Penny Preroll Everyday
Valid 10/19/2021 - 1/1/2022
Get a penny preroll with any eighth!
limit 1 penny preroll per day per customer. no stacked discounts. exclusions apply
Monday Madness!!!!
Valid 10/19/2021 - 1/1/2022
Each Monday come in and get any eighth for only $20 OTD.......
no stacked discounts. limit 1 eighth per strain
4 Reviews of BackStreet Bud
a........5
November 2, 2021
The 20 dollar eighths on Monday are killer some of the best I have seen around. Everything I have tried so far is absolutely 💯
k........5
November 1, 2021
The owner is so nice and helpful and he suggested me some great strains! Cujo OG is FIRE 🔥 Dog walker OG is pretty great as well and the SRQ (Salmon River Quiver) is💣 The prices are awesome and the bud is definitely worth it! For sure go check it out✌️👀
b........3
November 1, 2021
Went and got the Monday deal $20 1/8ths picked up Golden Goat, Asphalt OG and my penny preroll! All are really good. And the people inside are super friendly and informative.
M........8
October 27, 2021
Got some of their glue and cherry fusion on Monday for $20 an eighth. The glue is 🔥and the cherry fusion is so pretty definitely worth the price. Would definitely recommend checking them out.