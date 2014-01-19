We are a locally owned and operated PATIENT to PATIENT transfer service and are here to provide access for Oregon Medical Marijuana Program (OMMP) patients to obtain medical grade cannabis for their given qualifying condition(s). All products will be for medical use only and not for sale! By donation only with valid OMMP credentials (current patient, grower, or caregiver card)! The donations will be used to reimburse OMMP licensed growers for their knowledge and any other costs associated with growing cannabis. We are currently looking for a location in the Linn/Benton area. Give us a call if you have any questions or to see how we can help you!