Online Ordering ** LIMITED TIME DOUBLE POINTS*
Want to skip lines? Place your order online ahead of time and have it ready for pick up when you arrive at the store!! Try it out today! http://order-tacoma.bloomcannabis.com/ For a limited time order online and receive double the points!
All Products
Dos-i-lato 7g (Canna Organix
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$70¼ ounce
$70¼ ounce
Face Slapper- 3.5g (Seattle's Private Reserve
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Frankenstein- 1g (Seattle Private Reserve
from Seattle Private Reserve
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
OG #18
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
(Blue Roots) Blue Glue #4
from Blue Roots Cannabis Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$125½ ounce
$125½ ounce
Animal Crackers 28g (Sky High Gardens
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$2651 ounce
$2651 ounce
Banana Chem OG 3.5g (NW Grown
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
Blue Cookies 1g (Blue Roots
from Blue Roots Cannabis Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
Blue Glue #4 3.5g (Blue Roots
from Blue Roots Cannabis Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
CBD Dream 7g (Millenium Green
from Millenium Green
___
THC
___
CBD
$55¼ ounce
$55¼ ounce
Cherry Lemon Drop - Special Reserve 3.5g (Lucky Devil
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$52½ gram
$52½ gram
Chronic 1g (High End Farms
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
Cranberry Cookies 7g (High End Farms
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$75¼ ounce
$75¼ ounce
Dolato- Special Reserve 1g (Lucky Devil
from Lucky Devil Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
Galactic Glue 3.5g Artizen
from Artizen Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$33½ gram
$33½ gram
Golden Lemons 1g (Lifted Cannabis
from Lifted Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
Golden Pineapple 28g (Phat Panda
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$2951 ounce
$2951 ounce
Gooberry 28g Artizen
from Artizen Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$2201 ounce
$2201 ounce
Harlequin CBD 3.5g (Millenium Green
from Millenium Green
___
THC
___
CBD
$30½ gram
$30½ gram
Heavy Duty Fruity- Funky Monkey 3.5g (Northwest Cannabis Solutions
from Northwest Cannabis Solutions
___
THC
___
CBD
$30½ gram
$30½ gram
Hollywood OG- 28g (Seattle's Private Reserve
from Seattle's Private Reserve - SPR
___
THC
___
CBD
$3001 ounce
$3001 ounce
Ice Cream Cake - Luxury Line 7g (Lifted Cannabis
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$100¼ ounce
$100¼ ounce
Ice Cream Cake - Luxury Line Popcorn 7g (Lifted Cannabis
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$65¼ ounce
$65¼ ounce
It's it - Funky Monkey 3.5g (Northwest Cannabis Solutions
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30½ gram
$30½ gram
Lemon Skunk 7g (High State Farms
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$69¼ ounce
$69¼ ounce
Marionberry Kush 7g (High End Farms
from High End Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$75¼ ounce
$75¼ ounce
THC Bomb 1g (Blue Roots
from Blue Roots Cannabis Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
THC Bomb 3.5g (Blue Roots
from Blue Roots Cannabis Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Tropicanna Cookies- Platinum Line 3.5g (Phat Panda
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$45½ gram
$45½ gram
Wedding Cake 14g (Lifted Cannabis
from Lifted Cannabis
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$165½ ounce
$165½ ounce
Wedding Cake 1g (Lifted Cannabis
from Lifted Cannabis
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
Alcoholic Alligator - Luxury Line 3.5g (Lifted Cannabis
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
Animal Crackers 3.5g (Sky High Gardens
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Animal Cookies
Strain
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Blackberry Kush 1g (NW Connoisseurs
from NW Connoisseurs
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
Cherry Lemon Drop - Special Reserve 28g (Lucky Devil
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Lemon Drop
Strain
$3801 ounce
$3801 ounce
Marionberry Kush 1g (High End Farms
from High End Farms
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
Minz- Galactic Glue 28g Artizen
from Artizen Cannabis
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$1601 ounce
$1601 ounce
Butter- Dutch Hawaiian BHO 1g Millennium
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$271 gram
$271 gram
420 Wax- Dutch Hawaiian PHO- Emerald Fields 1g (Green Freedom
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
Distillate- Sherbet Syringe 1g Millennium
from Millennium
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
Wax - White Fire 1g (Lifted Dream Concentrates
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
