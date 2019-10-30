Follow
Blüm DAILY
Senior Discount [65+]: 10% OFF Veterans Discount [w/ valid ID]: 20% OFF - Thank you for your service! Industry Discount [w/ valid Agent Card]: 10% OFF First Time Medical Patients: 10% OFF [Entire order.] First Time Recreational Users: 10% OFF [Entire order.] *CANNOT COMBINE WITH ANY OTHER OFFERS
[See store for details. While supplies last. Restrictions may apply.]
ChemD by State Flower
from State Flower
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Madman OG by State Flower
from State Flower
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Blue Dream by Island
from Island
16.05%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
ICC #1 by King's Garden
from King's Garden
28.1%
THC
0.06%
CBD
ICC #1
Strain
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Wifi Glue by State Flower
from State Flower
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Wedding Cake by State Flower
from State Flower
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Cotton Candy Kush by Oakland Loud
from Oakland Loud
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Chocolate hashberry by Oakland Loud
from Oakland Loud
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
Banana Punch by Oakland Loud
from Oakland Loud
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Pink Panties by Sherbinskis
from Sherbinskis
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Wifi Cake #11 by King's Garden
from King's Garden
21.42%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Wifi Cake #11
Strain
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Ghost OG by Kings Garden
from Kings Garden
25.1%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Ghost OG
Strain
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Orange Tree by Decibel Gardens
from Decibel Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.99⅛ ounce
$59.99⅛ ounce
Purple Lemonade by Oakland Loud
from Oakland Loud
22.22%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Purple Lemonade
Strain
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Ice Cream Cookies by Oakland Loud
from Oakland Loud
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.99⅛ ounce
$29.99⅛ ounce
Acaiberry Gelato by Sherbinskis
from Sherbinskis
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Runtzila by Oakland Loud
from Oakland Loud
19.94%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Runtzila
Strain
$59.99⅛ ounce
$59.99⅛ ounce
Gelato 33 by Oakland Loud
from Oakland Loud
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
Shape Shifter by State Flower
from State Flower
22.5%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Shape Shifter
Strain
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Salted Melon by Cali Kosher
from Cali Kosher
24.27%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Salted Melon
Strain
$34.99⅛ ounce
$34.99⅛ ounce
Mac by Cali Kosher
from Cali Kosher
15.52%
THC
0.02%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$27.99⅛ ounce
$27.99⅛ ounce
Create 305 by Canndescent
from Canndescent
24.35%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Create 305
Strain
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Connect 410 by Canndescent
from Canndescent
23.67%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Connect 410
Strain
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
OG Kush by Famous Farms
from Famous Farms
27.01%
THC
___
CBD
$59.99⅛ ounce
$59.99⅛ ounce
Dream walker by Good Flower
from Good Flower
21.94%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Dream walker
Strain
$29.99⅛ ounce
$29.99⅛ ounce
Sundae Driver by Good Flower
from Good Flower
16.09%
THC
___
CBD
$29.99⅛ ounce
$29.99⅛ ounce
Key Lime Pie by Good Flower
from Good Flower
19.65%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Key Lime Pie
Strain
$29.99⅛ ounce
$29.99⅛ ounce
Fire OG by State Flower
from State Flower
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Twizzlas by 3 Bros
from 3 Bros
19.37%
THC
___
CBD
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Black Licorice by 3 Bros
from 3 Bros
22.77%
THC
___
CBD
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Silver Surfer by 3 Bros
from 3 Bros
18.68%
THC
___
CBD
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Cherry Cream by Island
from Island
27.12%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Cherry Cream
Strain
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Super Silver Haze by Good Flower
from Good Flower
17.57%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Super Silver Haze
Strain
$29.99⅛ ounce
$29.99⅛ ounce
Whitewalkers by Korova
from Korova
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Donkey Punch by Famous Farms
from Famous Farms
26.5%
THC
___
CBD
$59.99⅛ ounce
$59.99⅛ ounce
Gelato by Famous Farms
from Famous Farms
23.83%
THC
___
CBD
$59.99⅛ ounce
$59.99⅛ ounce
Rocket Fuel by Famous Farms
from Famous Farms
26.95%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Rocket Fuel
Strain
$59.99⅛ ounce
$59.99⅛ ounce
Charge 508 by Canndescent
from Canndescent
23.57%
THC
___
CBD
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Watermelon Short Cook #4 by 710 Labs
from 710 Labs
19.3%
THC
___
CBD
$59.99⅛ ounce
$59.99⅛ ounce
Mini Charge 508 by Canndescent
from Canndescent
23.57%
THC
___
CBD
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
