MOLDY buds.. old harvests from last year have not been stored properly. I kinda suspect that the 5 premium grams of Indica.. was switched with the cheap crap I bought.. and the cheap crap 1g smelled and burned like my good stuff.. the alleged good stuff reeked like pink grapefruit.. HMMMM.... other than that.. the service was good, the overall atmosphere was calm and serene and clean. BUT I WANT BETTER STUFF and No hot swapping good stuff for smelly crap I planned using for edibles. Kinda miffed...

Dispensary said:

We're sorry you feel that you didn't receive the quality of product that you expected during your visit. We strive to store all of our cannabis in sealed, humidity controlled containers to prevent spoilage, ensure freshness, and maximize the shelf life of our cannabis. If you aren't satisfied with the product that you received, please call us at 541-855-8797 to arrange a time to come in and speak with a manager about your concerns. We understand your concern about receiving the wrong flower, and we'd like to offer to check that you received what you paid for. There would be no reason for us to intentionally sell you the wrong flower, as Oregon state-controlled cannabis is tracked from seed to sale, and we would be at risk of violating state law if we did so. Additionally, it would be a terrible business model for us to operate in that way, as we'd lose repeat business. It's our goal to provide the highest quality locally-grown cannabis that we can. Again, please call us if you're still concerned so that we can try to determine why you had the experience that you did. Thank you!