Budee - San Francisco
Welcome to California's largest online cannabis delivery service, offering 1000 premium cannabis products for same day and next day delivery! Visit our website or give us a call to place your order. Don't miss out on our featured deals on flower, vapes, edibles, prerolls, concentrates and more! Whatever you're looking for we got you covered. See you soon!
dispensary Hours (Pacific Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-9:15pm
9am-9:15pm
9am-9:15pm
9am-9:15pm
9am-9:15pm
9am-9:15pm
9am-9:15pm
Photos of Budee - San Francisco
Deals at Budee - San Francisco
Updates
23 Reviews of Budee - San Francisco
S........e
Today
Ok so these place awesome help me order and got what I wanted
z........k
October 11, 2021
Great service and product been using them for years now and will continue to use so for my delivery needs in the bay area.
d........y
September 19, 2021
Buddee is awesome! I’ve been using them for a couple months now and I can say they have great customers service, products, and drivers!
a........4
September 18, 2021
I always order from Budee! Great customer service, great products, and very friendly drivers. The pricing is fair and I really love the no delivery fee. They also offer so many discounts and promotions. When I can't make it to a storefront dispensary, 9 times out of 10 I'm ordering from Budee.