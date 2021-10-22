560 products | Last updated:
Budee - Ventura
Welcome to California's largest online cannabis delivery service, offering 1000 premium cannabis products for same day and next day delivery! Visit our website or give us a call to place your order. Don't miss out on our featured deals on flower, vapes, edibles, prerolls, concentrates and more! Whatever you're looking for we got you covered. See you soon!
License C9-0000167-LIC
cash accepteddebit cards acceptedADA accesibleveteran discountrecreationaldelivery
dispensary Hours (Pacific Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-9:15pm
9am-9:15pm
9am-9:15pm
9am-9:15pm
9am-9:15pm
9am-9:15pm
9am-9:15pm
44 Reviews of Budee - Ventura
V........9
Yesterday
First time ordering through them, they had friendly staff and were quick to help with any problems that come up. Quality was great
K........0
Yesterday
Always good reliable service- staff and drivers are friendly.
s........1
Yesterday
Great service
G........5
Yesterday
Great place