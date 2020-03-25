Caliva was ranked #1 dispensary in the nation by Business Insider and stand by our promise of consistency, transparency, and accessibility. Caliva is your friendly and trusted cannabis brand, dispensary and delivery service. We believe in wellness options that work for your lifestyle; in boosting your spirits and seeking adventure; in motivating the mind, steadying the body and being inspired to create. A true seed to sale company; we cultivate happy plants and happy people and strive to provide you with dependable cannabis options. Caliva at Ceres, previously Jayden’s Journey, is the exclusive seller and home of Jayden’s Juice, a world-famous CBD product with a ratio of 28:1. At only 8 months old, Kase was the youngest child in the United States to start taking Jayden's Juice. With over 500 seizures a day, CBD helped him and his parents, Mike and Katharine, begin to manage the seizures and save Kase's Life. Jayden’s Journey will continue to provide our patients with high quality CBD and other cannabis medication.