177 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 126
Show All 55
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$220
Deals
10% Discount
Valid 3/20/2020 – 1/1/2021
Ask us for a 10% discount if one of these applies to you. 55+ (Senior Discount) Veteran Expired OMMP Card 2019-Present
*Must show proof
10% Discount
Valid 3/20/2020 – 1/1/2021
Ask us for a 10% discount if one of these applies to you. 55+ (Senior Discount) Veteran Expired OMMP Card 2019-Present
*Must show proof
All Products
'78 Llamas
from East Fork Cultivars
0.5%
THC
18%
CBD
'78 Llamas
Strain
$9.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Kush Petals
from East Fork Cultivars
3.87%
THC
13.3%
CBD
Kush Petals
Strain
$9.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
LAHA
from High Clearance Grow
1%
THC
14%
CBD
LAHA
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Poison
from Alibi Cannabis
25%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mr. Clean
from SugarTop Buddery
22.41%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Narnia
from SugarTop Buddery
24%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Narnia
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch Grounds
from High Clearance Grow
___
THC
___
CBD
$41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Granddaddy Purple
from Wee Farms
21.4%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$9.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lucky Charms
from Gnome Grown
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Lucky Charms
Strain
$9.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
OG Kush
from Re Up Farms
23%
THC
0.06%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$9.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Sour Diesel
from Re Up Farms
21%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Lemon Sour Diesel
Strain
$9.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Chernobyl
from 45th Parallel Farms
21%
THC
1.03%
CBD
Royal Chernobyl
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Cinex
from 45th Parallel Farms
21%
THC
0.87%
CBD
Grape Cinex
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Scooby Snacks
from High Clearance Grow
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Scooby Snacks
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mendo Breath
from Pistil Point
27%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Mendo Breath
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Marshmallow OG
from Pistil Point
24%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
AC/Dosi
from Yerba Buena
5.98%
THC
12.83%
CBD
AC/Dosi
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Cookies
from High Clearance Grow
15.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Cookies
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blackberry Kush
from High Clearance Grow
18.25%
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Crasher
from PDX Organics
33%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Wedding Crasher
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
PDX Purps
from PDX Organics
32.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
PDX Purps
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Squirt
from Kleen Karma Gardens Inc.
28.21%
THC
0%
CBD
Squirt
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chernobyl
from SugarTop Buddery
21%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Chernobyl
Strain
$9.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Kimbo Kush
from Tranquil Turtle Farms
30%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Kimbo Kush
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Muffin #4
from Kleen Karma
30.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Muffin #4
Strain
$9.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Marionberry
from Tranquil Turtle Farm
31%
THC
0%
CBD
Marionberry Kush
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Truly P- .5g Obama Kush Cartridge
from Truly Pure
___
THC
___
CBD
$28each
In-store only
Truly P- .5g Trainwreck Cartridge
from Truly Pure
___
THC
___
CBD
$28each
In-store only
Truly P- .5g GG 4 Cartridge
from Truly Pure
___
THC
___
CBD
$28each
In-store only
Green Dragon-.25g In the Pines Disposable
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$24each
In-store only
Green Earth Hemp CBD Tincture
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Dr Jolly RSO-Mountain Remedy
from Dr Jolly
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Truly P- .5g PHK Cartridge
from Truly Pure
___
THC
___
CBD
$28each
In-store only
Green Dragon-.25g Critical Mass Disposable Cartridge
from Green Dragon Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Green Dragon-.25g AC/DC Disposable Cartridge
from Green Dragon Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Empower White Label Soaking Salts
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Empower 50ml Cedarwood Lotion
from Empower
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Empower 50ml Peppermint Lotion
from Empower
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Higher Cultures-Secret Agent BHO
from Higher Cultures
___
THC
___
CBD
$36each
In-store only
No Label-Pineapple Tsu
from No Label
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
12345