*Free Delivery is included for all our service areas; some delivery minimum donations set for cities outside the Chico and Yuba City areas. Yuba City Delivery Cities: Yuba City, Marysville, Olivehurst, Linda, Plumas Lake, Colusa, Williams, Grass Valley, Penn Valley, Browns Valley, Gridley and Live Oak. Chico Delivery Cities: Chico, Paradise, Oroville, Magalia, Durham, Los Molinos, Corning, Orland, Willows, and Biggs. A minimum order of $90 or $120 is necessary outside the Chico, Yuba City, and Marysville areas. Canna Delivers is a California mutual benefit, non profit corporation. Formed under California State Law, Canna Delivers conforms with all state laws and is a patient run collective serving Yuba, Sutter, and Butte counties. Canna Delivers pays federal and state taxes as well as sales tax on each and every member transaction. It is most important that we operate within California State Law as our primary responsibility is keeping our members safe and legal. Canna Delivers is represented by the law offices of Jeffrey Lake and the accounting firm, Golden State CPAs. Both firms specialize in California State MJ Laws and accounting procedures. We provide top quality cannabis, cannabis products, education and information to our collective members through a private and discreet delivery service via our website. We continuously provide our collective members with the very best cannabis strains grown by master growers who are also collective members. Canna Delivers provides qualified cannabis users with resources, education, and safe, reliable, and confidential access to medicine! All delivered to your door! Canna Delivers is a strictly membership only collective serving Sutter, Yuba, and Butte Counties. Our delivery-only service provides our members with the finest medical cannabis in Northern California, as well as, hordes of information and education on a wide variety of cannabis issues. Canna Delivers started as a medical cannabis collective for Prop 215 recommended patients that are also farmers, and is part of an association of collective farms throughout Northern California interested in forming a legitimate and legal trade association. Many of these collective farms are family run and collectively operated, and all pride themselves on growing the best organic cannabis strains in all of Northern California. Our Guarantee: Your Complete Satisfaction is Our Service Policy We serve California verified collective members who may not be able to visit a retail dispensary, for whatever reason. It’s important to work with you in selecting the right strain for your personal condition. Cannabis strains (or types), even though they may have similar characteristics, may affect each person in a different way. Your method of use; through ingestion, inhalation, or topical application; can also affect the effectiveness and overall benefits gained from the use of medicinal marijuana. The cultivation of cannabis, for medical use, can vary from farmer to farmer, as well. It’s best to have CONSISTENT sources with seasoned expertise, experience, and knowledge of the medicine you are using.