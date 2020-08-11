Marquette Michigan is home to Cannabis Lupus Café is a medical/recreational provisioning center located in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. With a top shelf selection of flower, dabs and edibles, this is a place for cannabis fans new and experienced. Our budtenders will help with any client needs, from weight and pricing inquiries, aroma and effects, potency and usage, all the way to a smiling transaction. We want to help ease those worries and stresses by providing quality products at relatable prices. Located just 6 miles south of downtown Marquette at The Crossroads, right next to the U-Haul Store and 906 Tees! Come through and join the pack! We're keeping it lit for you. Canis Lupus: A large gray wolf native to North America and a neighbor to the residents of the Upper Peninsula. Cannabis: a flowering plant in the Cannabaceae family. More commonly recognized as Cannabis Inidica, Sativa, and Ruderalis species. The wolf has been a true inspiration throughout our provisioning journey, and holds a special place in our minds and hearts.