356 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
Staff favorites
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Accessories
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
Cannabist Tempe (Rec/Adult Use)
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 94
520 South Price, Tempe, AZ
License 000000097DCGK00454998
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedADA accesibleveteran discountrecreational
dispensary Hours (Mountain Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
10am-8pm
12pm-6pm
Photos of Cannabist Tempe (Rec/Adult Use)
Show all photos
Deals at Cannabist Tempe (Rec/Adult Use)
see all promotions
20 Reviews of Cannabist Tempe (Rec/Adult Use)
see all reviews
w........e
Yesterday
Great place and awesome deals. They took care of me my first time!
s........7
4 days ago
Flower is Bomb, Friendly Staff, Awesome Experience!!
m........0
October 11, 2021
The best flower in az
n........l
October 8, 2021
always quick, love the decor! beautiful flower show room! by far one of the best dispensaries in arizona.