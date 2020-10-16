If you are using Leaflys Online Ordering System Please Call/Text to Confirm your Order!
High There,
We are a Medical Marijuana Delivery Service that provides Quality products delivered right to your Door!
Need "Weed" "Cannabis" or " Marijuana" in Maine?
Cheers Cannabis Co. is Delivering quality Cannabis & CBD products allover Maine .
Located in Bangor, Maine but delivering allover the State !
No Delivery Fee in Bangor,Brewer & Orono areas!
(If you don't see your city or town please inquire about delivery radius & fee!)
Cheers! Cannabis Co. prides ourselves in offering great prices for Marijuana products & exceptional service for our customers!
Visiting from out of state with a Valid Medical Card?
We accept the Following Medical Card States :
Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa. Massachusetts. Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington,
& Washington, DC.
WE DELIVER WITH $50 MINIMUM IN THE BANGOR AREA:
Bangor
Brewer
Hampden
Hermon
Carmel
Newburgh
Old Town
Orono
Bar Harbor
Acadia National Park
IF YOU ARE 25+ MINUTES OUT OF THE BANGOR AREA
THERE WILL BE A DELIVERY FEE & TIME FRAME MAY VARY
****DELIVERY FEES ARE NOT CONSIDERED TIPS FOR DRIVERS****