DAS1979 on November 20, 2019

I decided to give this place another try after a disappointing first visit. I got two eighths the first visit (Valley Vixen and Purple Punch) and both were incredibly dry. Burned through both very quickly, and the highs weren't as strong as they should have been (Ive smoked both varieties before). Tried Honey Bananas this time, same thing, dry as a bone. The flower could be drastically improved by simply including a Boveda humidity packet in your packaging. Temescal Wellness uses them, and their flower is much better because of it.