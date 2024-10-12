Curaleaf - Morris (Rec Menu)
Logo for Curaleaf - Morris (Rec Menu)
DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL

Curaleaf - Morris (Rec Menu)

Morris, IL
600.6 miles away
aboutdirectionscall
Loading...
680 products | Last updated:

Weed deals

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridge

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topical

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this dispensary

Curaleaf - Morris (Rec Menu)

Curaleaf offers marijuana in Morris, IL. Our Morris dispensary offers both medical and recreational marijuana and serves Grundy and Will Counties. Check out our online menu to see the high-quality, flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape cartridges, edibles, tinctures, and topicals that we carry. Find your new favorite marijuana products at our Morris dispensary. Our friendly Patient Counselors are ready to help! Thanks to their specialized marijuana training, they can share the latest information about consumption methods, cannabinoids, terpenes, and the products we carry so you can find the ones with your ideal effects. Stop by our Morris dispensary today (bring your ID and medical card if you have one), or order online now!

See all locations

Leafly member since 2020

Followers: 142
2400 W US Route 6, Morris, IL
Send a message
Call 815-513-0124
Visit website
License 284.000038-AUDO
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
10am - 6pm
monday
9am - 7pm
tuesday
9am - 7pm
wednesday
9am - 7pm
thursday
9am - 7pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 7pm

Photos of Curaleaf - Morris (Rec Menu)

Promotions at Curaleaf - Morris (Rec Menu)

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from Curaleaf - Morris (Rec Menu)

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

28 Reviews of Curaleaf - Morris (Rec Menu)

4.6
Quality
4.6
Service
4.6
Atmosphere
write a review
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.