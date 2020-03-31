397 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 276
Show All 50
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$375
Deals
First Time Patient / Birthday Deal **NO PURCHASE NECESSARY**
Valid 1/21/2019 – 1/2/2022
First Time Patients will receive $20 OFF their purchase total OR a FREE Select 500mg Cartridge Vape. Birthday Deal - On the day of, before or after your birthday, receive a FREE Select 500mg Cartridge Vape or $20 OFF your purchase total. **NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. MUST BE USED SAME DAY, NO EXCEPTIONS.** Subject to change / Restrictions apply / Limited time only
Some restrictions apply / Limited time only
First Time Patient / Birthday Deal **NO PURCHASE NECESSARY**
Valid 1/21/2019 – 1/2/2022
First Time Patients will receive $20 OFF their purchase total OR a FREE Select 500mg Cartridge Vape. Birthday Deal - On the day of, before or after your birthday, receive a FREE Select 500mg Cartridge Vape or $20 OFF your purchase total. **NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. MUST BE USED SAME DAY, NO EXCEPTIONS.** Subject to change / Restrictions apply / Limited time only
Some restrictions apply / Limited time only
All Products
UNDERDOG OG (H) -3.7g
from Grow Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
+3 more sizes
In-store only
WEDDING CAKE (IH) - 3.5g
from AERIZ - 3.5g
___
THC
___
CBD
$48each
+3 more sizes
In-store only
BUGATTI OG (IH) - 14.0g
from POPCORN NUGS
___
THC
___
CBD
$80each
In-store only
ANIMAL CANDY (H)- 3.5g
from TRU INFUSION FLOWER
20.84%
THC
___
CBD
$60each
+3 more sizes
In-store only
TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CHIP (IH) - 3.5g
from TRU INFUSION FLOWER
21.04%
THC
___
CBD
$60each
+3 more sizes
In-store only
CHERRY WIFI (SH) - 3.5g
from TRU INFUSION FLOWER
17.5%
THC
___
CBD
$60each
+3 more sizes
In-store only
AK 1995 (SH) - 14.0g
from POPCORN NUGS
___
THC
___
CBD
$80each
In-store only
OGKB (I) - 3.5g
from TRU INFUSION FLOWER
18.11%
THC
___
CBD
$60each
+3 more sizes
In-store only
YONDER #14 (H) - 14.0g
from POPCORN NUGS
___
THC
___
CBD
$80each
In-store only
SOUR POWER OG (IH)- 3.5g
from Sunday Goods
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
+3 more sizes
In-store only
WEDDING CAKE (IH) - 3.7g
from Grow Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
+3 more sizes
In-store only
DO-SI-DOS (I) - 3.7g
from Grow Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
+3 more sizes
In-store only
N.L. CHOCOLATE THAI #81 (S) - 3.5g
from Sunday Goods
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
+3 more sizes
In-store only
MIMOSA (S) - 3.5g
from TRU INFUSION FLOWER
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
+3 more sizes
In-store only
WHITE OG (I) - 3.5g
from Sunday Goods
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
+3 more sizes
In-store only
SCOTTS OG #1 (I) - 3.5g
from Sunday Goods
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
+3 more sizes
In-store only
GGM (H) - 3.5g
from DRX FLOWER
19.81%
THC
0.04%
CBD
GGM
Strain
$35each
+3 more sizes
In-store only
BEACH WEDDING (H) - 3.7g
from Grow Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
+3 more sizes
In-store only
FLO OG (IH) - 14.0g
from POPCORN NUGS
___
THC
___
CBD
$80each
In-store only
GMO COOKIES (I) - 3.5g
from TRU INFUSION FLOWER
22.24%
THC
___
CBD
$60each
+3 more sizes
In-store only
GELATO #33 (H) - 3.5g
from DRX FLOWER
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
+3 more sizes
In-store only
SCOTTS OG (IH) - 14.0g
from POPCORN NUGS
___
THC
___
CBD
$80each
In-store only
SHERBHEAD (H)- 3.7g
from Grow Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
+3 more sizes
In-store only
SEDONA KUSH (IH) - 14.0g
from POPCORN NUGS
___
THC
___
CBD
$80each
In-store only
COMMERCE CITY KUSH (I) - 14.0g
from POPCORN NUGS
___
THC
___
CBD
$80each
In-store only
LEMON SKUNK (S) - 3.5g
from DRX FLOWER
21.53%
THC
___
CBD
$48each
+3 more sizes
In-store only
LAS VEGAS TRIANGLE KUSH (IH) - 14.0g
from POPCORN NUGS
___
THC
___
CBD
$80each
In-store only
LAVA CAKE (IH) - 14.0g
from POPCORN NUGS
___
THC
___
CBD
$80each
In-store only
JET FUEL (S) - 3.7g
from Grow Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
+3 more sizes
In-store only
CREAM SICKLE (H) - 3.5g
from DRX FLOWER
18.26%
THC
0.04%
CBD
CREAM SICKLE
Strain
$35each
+3 more sizes
In-store only
GREASE MONKEY (IH) - 3.7g
from Grow Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
+3 more sizes
In-store only
ICE CREAM CAKE (IH) - 3.5g
from TRU INFUSION FLOWER
23.99%
THC
___
CBD
$60each
+3 more sizes
In-store only
DR. WHO (H) - 3.5g
from High Grade Vape
25.8%
THC
0.9%
CBD
Dr. Who
Strain
$48each
+3 more sizes
In-store only
MOONSHINE HAZE #7 (SH) - 14.0g
from POPCORN NUGS
___
THC
___
CBD
$80each
In-store only
MIXED BLEND SHAKE (H) - 14.0g
from SHAKE
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
ORANGE CREAMSICLE (IH) - 14.0g
from POPCORN NUGS
___
THC
___
CBD
$80each
In-store only
WHITE OG (I) - 14.0g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$80each
In-store only
ANIMAL CANDY #6 (H) - 3.5g
from DRX FLOWER
25.6%
THC
___
CBD
$48each
+3 more sizes
In-store only
MENDO PURPLE (IH) - 3.5g
from TRU INFUSION FLOWER
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
+3 more sizes
In-store only
KING MAMBA (IH) - 14.0g
from POPCORN NUGS
___
THC
___
CBD
$80each
In-store only
12345 ... 10