We make cannabis delivery easy. Choose your favorite cannabis product - flower, edibles, pre-rolls, vapes, concentrates, beverages - and we'll bring it to your door in about an hour. Our curated selection is wide enough to accommodate all kinds of cannabis users. Whether you’re a first-timer, a seasoned stoner, a pioneer of pain relief, or just curious—there’s something right for you, and we’ll bring it to your doorstep. Whatever your reason for the green— we got you. Now Servicing: Banning, Beaumont, Bermuda Dunes, Biskra Palms, Cabazon, Cathedral City, Cherry Valley, Coachella, Desert Beach, Desert Hot Springs, Hidden Palms, Highland Springs, Indian Wells, Indio, Indio Hills, Joshua Tree, La Quinta, Morongo Valley, North Palm Springs, Palm Desert, Palm Springs, Pioneertown, Rancho Mirage, Sky Valley, Thermal, Thousand Palms, Whitewater, Yucca Valley