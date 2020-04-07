210 products
Kush Masters Wax & Shatter: $20/G, $70/4G, $100/8G
Valid 3/30/2020 – 5/1/2020
Stock up and save big on over a dozen strains!
Good while supplies last. Offers may not be stacked or bundled. All prices are pre-tax.
All Products
Blue Chem (20.84% THC)
from Vera
20.84%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Chem
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$22⅛ ounce
$44¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1391 ounce
Kishu Kush (25.14% THC)
from Cannacraft
25.14%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$28⅛ ounce
$56¼ ounce
$99½ ounce
$1791 ounce
Lemon Creamsicle (19.95% THC)
from Vera
19.95%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$22⅛ ounce
$44¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1391 ounce
Freeworld Chem Kief (49.08%)
from Vera
49.08%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 gram
$131 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$133½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Kush Masters - Goji Glue (Wax)
from Kush Masters
66.8%
THC
0%
CBD
goji glue
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
Banana Citrus Kush (21.06% THC)
from SevenFive Farm
21.06%
THC
0%
CBD
banana citrus kush
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$22⅛ ounce
$44¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1391 ounce
Black Jack (24.95% THC)
from Vera
24.95%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Jack
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$28⅛ ounce
$56¼ ounce
$99½ ounce
$1791 ounce
Blue Dream (24.81% THC)
from SevenFive Farm
24.81%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$28⅛ ounce
$56¼ ounce
$99½ ounce
$1791 ounce
Freeworld Chem Kief (49.08%)
from Unknown Brand
46.95%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$2401 ounce
Blueberry Limone (24.27% THC)
from Vera
24.27%
THC
0%
CBD
blueberry limone
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$28⅛ ounce
$56¼ ounce
$99½ ounce
$1791 ounce
Chemmy Jones (35.64% THC)
from In The Flow
35.64%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemmy Jones
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$34⅛ ounce
$68¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2241 ounce
Colombian Gold (14.65% THC, 7.45% CBD)
from Craft Cannabis
14.65%
THC
7.45%
CBD
Colombian Gold
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$22⅛ ounce
$44¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1391 ounce
Crescendo (25.46% THC)
from Boulder Built
25.46%
THC
0%
CBD
Crescendo
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$28⅛ ounce
$56¼ ounce
$99½ ounce
$1791 ounce
Tangerilla Kief (42.79% THC)
from Unknown Brand
65.5%
THC
0%
CBD
danky kong
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$2401 ounce
Dosidos (23.23% THC)
from Cannacraft
23.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$22⅛ ounce
$44¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1391 ounce
Durban Kush (30.38% THC)
from Unknown Brand
30.38%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Kush
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$34⅛ ounce
$68¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2241 ounce
Flo OG (20.52%)
from Cannacraft
20.52%
THC
0%
CBD
Flo OG
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$22⅛ ounce
$44¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1391 ounce
Black Fire OG (30.74%)
from Boulder Built
30.74%
THC
0%
CBD
black fire og
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$34⅛ ounce
$68¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2241 ounce
Golden Goat (27.40% THC)
from Unknown Brand
27.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$28⅛ ounce
$56¼ ounce
$99½ ounce
$1791 ounce
Kush Mints (25.30% THC)
from Cannacraft
25.3%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$28⅛ ounce
$56¼ ounce
$99½ ounce
$1791 ounce
Mimosa (30.15% THC)
from SevenFive Farm
30.15%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$34⅛ ounce
$68¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2241 ounce
Lemon Skunk (32.93% THC)
from In The Flow
32.93%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$34⅛ ounce
$68¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2241 ounce
Motorbreath (28.24% THC)
from Cannacraft
28.24%
THC
0%
CBD
Motorbreath
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$28⅛ ounce
$56¼ ounce
$99½ ounce
$1791 ounce
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) (24.45% THC)
from SevenFive Farm
26.28%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$28⅛ ounce
$56¼ ounce
$99½ ounce
$1791 ounce
Pineapple Express (24.53% THC)
from Unknown Brand
24.53%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$28⅛ ounce
$56¼ ounce
$99½ ounce
$1791 ounce
Purple Sunset (27.07% THC)
from Boulder Built
27.07%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Sunset
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$28⅛ ounce
$56¼ ounce
$99½ ounce
$1791 ounce
Quattro Kush (31.95% THC)
from Unknown Brand
31.95%
THC
31.95%
CBD
Quattro Kush
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$34⅛ ounce
$68¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2241 ounce
Blueberry Limone Kief (37.24% THC)
from Unknown Brand
37.24%
THC
0%
CBD
blueberry limone
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$2401 ounce
Tropicana Cookies (19.40% THC)
from Cannacraft
19.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropicana Cookies
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$22⅛ ounce
$44¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1391 ounce
Clutch - Sour Banana Sherbet (Live Resin)
from Clutch
68.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Banana Sherbet
Strain
$321 gram
$321 gram
The Flower Collective - Hybrid (Bubble Hash)
from The Flower Collective
59.02%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
Kush Masters - Wedding Cake (Live Rosin)
from Kush Masters
71.37%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$651 gram
$651 gram
Kush Masters - Cookies & Cream (Live Rosin)
from Kush Masters
75.73%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$651 gram
$651 gram
Nokhu Labs - Headbanger (Live Rosin)
from Nokhu Labs
64.24%
THC
0%
CBD
Headbanger
Strain
$651 gram
$651 gram
GHF - Creamsicle (Moroccan Hash)
from The Greenery Hash Factory
52%
THC
0%
CBD
Creamsicle
Strain
$351 gram
$351 gram
GHF - Platinum Cookies (Lebanese Hash)
from The Greenery Hash Factory
48.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum Cookies
Strain
$351 gram
$351 gram
The Flower Collective - Indica (Bubble Hash)
from The Flower Collective
56.29%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
The Flower Collective - Snowball (Rosin)
from The Flower Collective
73.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Snowball
Strain
$601 gram
$601 gram
Wana - Indica Disposable Pen
from Wana Brands
300mg
THC
___
CBD
$32½ gram
$32½ gram
Wana - Hybrid Disposable Pen
from Wana Brands
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$32½ gram
$32½ gram
