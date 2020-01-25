327 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 165
Show All 75
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$380
All Products
MAC #1
from Deschutes Growery
23.05%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Garlic Mints
from Dutch Valley Cannabis
27.38%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Garlic Mints
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Magic Melon
from Happy Healing Farms
21.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Magic Melon
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Vineyard Select
from Yerba Buena
15.98%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Vineyard Select
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa
from Yerba Buena
18.93%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
S Black
from Black Crow
20.25%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Sirius Black
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
'78 Llamas
from East Fork Cultivars
0.58%
THC
18.1%
CBD
'78 Llamas
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Creme D' Mint
from Old Gold Gardens
21.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Creme D' Mint
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Terps
from Attis Farms
20.5%
THC
0%
CBD
purple terps
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chem Sour Diesel
from Applegate River Roots
20.37%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdog Sour Diesel
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
5th Element
from Grown Rogue
24.91%
THC
0%
CBD
5th Element
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Astral Works
from Pruf Cultivar
5.7%
THC
9.68%
CBD
Astral Works
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Bread
from Pruf Cultivar
19.16%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Banana Bread
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Beach Wedding #2
from Pruf Cultivar
26.9%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Beach Wedding
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dog Park #5
from Pruf Cultivar
29.2%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Scooby Snacks
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Future #1
from 7 Points Oregon
26.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Future
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grand Daddy Purple
from William Wonder
22.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Hot Donna
from Fr33dom Farms
28.35%
THC
0%
CBD
Hot Donna
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jet Fuel Acai #3
from Pruf Cultivar
18.6%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Jet Fuel Acai #3
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Dosi
from Prūf Cultivar
22.6%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Lemon Dosi
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Malawi Wowie
from Pruf Cultivar
22.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Malawi Wowie
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mountain Girl Huckleberry
from Pilot Farm
18.41%
THC
0%
CBD
Mountain Girl Huckleberry
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Obama Kush
from Fr33dom Farms
26.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Obama Kush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Original Glue
from Fr33dom Farms
28.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Purple
from Green Queen Farms
23.68%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum Purple Kush
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Prismatic Jack
from Pilot Farm
18.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Prismatic Jack
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch
from Pruf Cultivar
15%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Widow
from Fr33dom Farms
27.89%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Widow
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
ROYO - Steel Bridge
from Prūf Cultivar
17.99%
THC
0.06%
CBD
steel bridge
Strain
$48½ oz
In-store only
ROYO - Tangie Biscotti
from Prūf Cultivar
22.47%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Tangie Biscotti
Strain
$48½ oz
In-store only
ROYO - Timberline Haze
from Prūf Cultivar
23.41%
THC
0.05%
CBD
timberline haze
Strain
$48½ oz
In-store only
Shishkaberry
from Pilot Farm
20.73%
THC
0%
CBD
Shishkaberry
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sonic Screwdriver #2
from Pruf Cultivar
16.79%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sonic Screwdriver
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tangie Biscotti
from Prūf Cultivar
25.4%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Tangie Biscotti
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Voyager 1
from 7 Points Oregon
25.97%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Voyager 1
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
VVS Chem
from Pruf Cultivar
28.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
VVS Chem
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Sumo
from Pruf Cultivar
25%
THC
0.08%
CBD
White Sumo
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
8541 Shatter - 1g
from Echo Electuary
73.9%
THC
0.17%
CBD
8541
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Zkittlez - Sugar Sauce - 1g
from Bobsled Extracts
67.25%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Zkittlez
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Purple Punch Sugar Wax - 1G
from Mana Extracts
63.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
12345 ... 9