**~ Recreational Dispensary~** You can't find a better place to relax and rejuvenate than Depoe Bay! We offer a large selection of flower, edibles, topicals, concentrates, glass and accessories. Prices ranging to fit any budget. Come in and try something new, or choose from some of the most popular, tried and true favorites. As one of the first OLCC Recreational stores, we welcome everyone 21 and up. New to Cannabis? Don't be afraid to ask! We are consistently voted the friendliest store around! You don't want to miss this small-town, family run, friendly and inviting shop- looking to make Depoe Bay your Dankest Destination!