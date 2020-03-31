254 products
(REC) $2 off all pre-rolls
Valid 3/31/2020 – 4/1/2020
$2 off all pre-rolls Rec patients only
All Products
HMK - Flower (Redbud Roots)
from RedBud Roots
25.8%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Wedding Cake Flower (Mitten Canna)
from Mitten Canna
22.91%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Boo Berries Flower (Redbud Roots)
from RedBud Roots
18.5%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Green Crack Flower (Arbor Kitchen)
from Arbor Kitchen
15.31%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$3501 ounce
(REC) The Don Mega (Comco)
from Comco
24.68%
THC
___
CBD
$251 gram
$251 gram
$70⅛ ounce
$140¼ ounce
(REC) HMK Flower (Redbud Roots)
from RedBud Roots
25.9%
THC
___
CBD
$251 gram
$251 gram
$70⅛ ounce
$150¼ ounce
(REC) Wedding Cake Flower (Mitten Canna)
from Mitten Canna
0%
THC
___
CBD
$251 gram
$251 gram
$70⅛ ounce
$140¼ ounce
(REC) Moxie CBD Flower (Comco)
from Comco
0.45%
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
(REC) Alien Cookies Flower
from Comco
13.48%
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
$65⅛ ounce
$130¼ ounce
Alien Cookies
from Comco
13.48%
THC
___
CBD
$131 gram
$131 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
(REC) Green Crack Flower (Arbor Kitchen)
from Arbor Kitchen
15.31%
THC
___
CBD
$231 gram
$231 gram
$68⅛ ounce
$136¼ ounce
(Rec) Boo Berries Flower (Redbud Roots)
from RedBud Roots
18.5%
THC
___
CBD
$231 gram
$231 gram
$68⅛ ounce
$136¼ ounce
(REC) Pineapple Express Flower
from Comco
0%
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
$65⅛ ounce
$130¼ ounce
Pineapple Express Flower
from Comco
13.2%
THC
___
CBD
$131 gram
$131 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3201 ounce
Chocolope Flower (Redbud roots)
from RedBud Roots
18.4%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$3501 ounce
(REC) Chocolope Flower (Redbud roots)
from RedBud Roots
18.4%
THC
___
CBD
$231 gram
$231 gram
$68⅛ ounce
$136¼ ounce
(REC) Mimosa Flower (Redbud Roots)
from RedBud Roots
22.3%
THC
___
CBD
$231 gram
$231 gram
$68⅛ ounce
$136¼ ounce
Mimosa Flower (Redbud Roots)
from RedBud Roots
22.8%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$3501 ounce
True North Wedding Cake Sugar Sauce
from Five Star Extracts
73.1%
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
(REC) EMU Extract Headband Crumble Wax 1g
from EMU Extracts
0%
THC
___
CBD
$651 gram
$651 gram
EMU Extracts Headband Crumble Wax 1g
from EMU Extracts
0%
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
True North GG#4 Live Resin Badder
from Five Star Extracts
65.2%
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
True North Donkey Butter #9 Live Resin Badder
from Five Star Extracts
66.09%
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
PMO 1g Clear Distillate Syringe
from PMO
82.1%
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
True North Heaven Scent Sugar Sauce
from Five Star Extracts
62.8%
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
(REC) Humblebee Live Resin - Gorilla Glue
from Humblebee Processing
0%
THC
___
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
(REC) True North GG#4 Live Resin Badder
from Five Star Extracts
0%
THC
___
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
(REC) True North Heaven Scent Sugar Sauce
from Five Star Extracts
0%
THC
___
CBD
$651 gram
$651 gram
(REC) PMO 1g Clear Distillate Syringe
from PMO
0%
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
(REC) Humblebee Live Resin - Wolfpack
from Humblebee Processing
0%
THC
___
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
(REC) Humblebee Live Resin - Strawberry Guava
from Humblebee Processing
0%
THC
___
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
Humblebee Live Resin - Strawberry Guava
from Humblebee Processing
83.28%
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Humblebee Live Resin - Gorilla Glue
from Humblebee Processing
80.76%
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Humblebee Live Resin - Pineapple Sorbet
from Humblebee Processing
81%
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
(REC) Humblebee Live Resin - Pineapple Sorbet
from Humblebee Processing
0%
THC
___
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
(REC) True North Wedding Cake Sugar Sauce
from Five Star Extracts
0%
THC
___
CBD
$651 gram
$651 gram
(REC) True North Donkey Butter #9 Live Resin Badder
from Five Star Extracts
0%
THC
___
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
Humblebee Live Resin - Purple Kush
from Humblebee Processing
79.45%
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Humblebee Live Resin - Napalm
from Humblebee Processing
78.87%
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Humblebee Live Resin - Wolfpack
from Humblebee Processing
84.07%
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
1234567