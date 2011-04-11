odin004
Door guy called my Oregon family "degenerate fucks". I will not be returning ever.
4.8
10 reviews
Honestly one of the best cannabis stores in WA. Maybe the best. You’re greeted in a nice lobby with couches and a water cooler by kind and knowledgeable budtenders. They take you back to your own room where you can have one-on-one conversations with the budtender and really understand the products. There is no pressure or feeling of being rushed. All the products are top shelf and every recommendation I’ve received has been excellent. I highly recommend shopping at Fweedom—you won’t be disappointed.
Awesome staff helped with my medical documents as well as invited my dog in...loved it...
Everytime I come in there are smiles on faces and willingness to enfage and ensure I leave a little better than I came
Best Flower On Highway 99
Recently purchased 3.5grams of chocolate covered starberries for sale price of $12. Amazing strain with no dry mouth or hunger attacks for this beautiful bud. Fweedom, thank s for having a price point for all your customers because some of us are on a tight budget. Thanks keep up with the rare selection if strains and premium growers.
Caring and knowledgeable. A hard to find medically endorsed store with a staff in the know.
Love this place, budtenders are super knowledgeable and friendly. Good flower and oil.
Great staff , and prices .
This is literally the only dispensary I go to. Every single staff member has made sure that they have taken care of my specific needs when the regular bud tenders aren’t there :’) sweetest people, great prices, and they all listen to great music.