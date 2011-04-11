TerpyDerp on July 23, 2019

Honestly one of the best cannabis stores in WA. Maybe the best. You’re greeted in a nice lobby with couches and a water cooler by kind and knowledgeable budtenders. They take you back to your own room where you can have one-on-one conversations with the budtender and really understand the products. There is no pressure or feeling of being rushed. All the products are top shelf and every recommendation I’ve received has been excellent. I highly recommend shopping at Fweedom—you won’t be disappointed.