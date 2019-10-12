330 products
Dosist Friends & Family Pricing
Valid 12/10/2019 – 12/25/2019
Enjoy dosist’s new friends and family pricing! Get a dose pen 200 for $60 or a dose pen 50 for $30. Give them as gifts. (Or keep them for yourself.)
While supplies last.
All Products
1oz - Claybourne Co Premium - Blueberry Cookies (Hybrid)
from Claybourne Co.
26.81%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Blueberry Cookies
Strain
$3671 oz
3.5g - Claybourne Co - Granddaddy Quin 1:1 (CBD-Rich)
from Claybourne Co.
6.05%
THC
7.48%
CBD
Grandaddy Quin
Strain
$52⅛ oz
3.5g - Premium Wedding Cake (Hybrid) - Humboldt Farms Flower
from Humboldt Farms
21%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$40⅛ oz
14g Buddy Bags - Fruit Punch (Sativa) - Cloud9 Cannabis
from Cloud 9 Farms
25%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Fruit Punch
Strain
$87½ oz
14g Buddy Bags - Gelato 45 (Hybrid) - Cloud9 Cannabis
from Cloud 9 Farms
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato 45
Strain
$87½ oz
3.5g - Premium Super Lemon Kush (Sativa) - Humboldt Farms Flower
from Humboldt Farms
25%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Super Lemon Kush
Strain
$40⅛ oz
3.5g - Grasshopper OG (Indica) - Cloud9 Cannabis Flower
from Cloud9
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Grasshopper OG
Strain
$38⅛ oz
3.5g - Super Sour Diesel (Sativa) - Lowell Herb Co.
from Lowell Herb Co.
26%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Super Sour Diesel
Strain
$35⅛ oz
3.5g - Whitezilla (Hybrid) - Cloud9 Cannabis
from Cloud9
27%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Whitezilla
Strain
$38⅛ oz
3.5g - Lemon G (Sativa) - Henry's Original Flower
from Henry's Original
24.55%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Lemon G
Strain
$32⅛ oz
3.5g - Mango Trees (Hybrid) - Cloud9 Cannabis
from Cloud9
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango Tree
Strain
$38⅛ oz
3.5g - Ringo's Gift (CBD) - Cloud9 Cannabis
from Cloud9
0.5%
THC
17%
CBD
Ringo's Gift
Strain
$38⅛ oz
3.5g - Sour OG (Hybrid) - Cloud9 Cannabis
from Cloud9
28%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour OG
Strain
$38⅛ oz
3.5g - Mimosa (Hybrid) - Island Cannabis Co. Flower
from Island
21.78%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$55⅛ oz
3.5g - Claybourne Co - Blueberry Cookies (Hybrid)
from Claybourne Co.
26.81%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Blueberry Cookies
Strain
$52⅛ oz
3.5g - Classic Pineapple Upside Down Cake (Hybrid) - Humboldt Farms Flower
from Humboldt Farms
14%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Strain
$30⅛ oz
3.5g - Classic OG Kush (Indica) - Humboldt Farms Flower
from Humboldt Farms
23%
THC
0.04%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$30⅛ oz
3.5g - Skywalker OG (Indica-Hybrid) - Source Cannabis
from Source Cannabis
26%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Skywalker OG
Strain
$45⅛ oz
3.5g - D-33 (Indica-Hybrid) - Source Cannabis
from Source Cannabis
28%
THC
0.05%
CBD
D-33
Strain
$55⅛ oz
3.5g - Dark Dosi (Indica-Hybrid) - LitHouse
from LitHouse
30%
THC
0%
CBD
Dark Dosi
Strain
$51⅛ oz
3.5g - Lava Cake (Indica) - LitHouse
from LitHouse
27%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Lava Cake
Strain
$51⅛ oz
3.5g - Orange Cookies (Hybrid) - LitHouse
from LitHouse
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Cookies
Strain
$51⅛ oz
3.5g - Purple Punch (Indica) - Cloud9 Cannabis Flower
from Cloud9
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$38⅛ oz
28g - PR OG (Indica) - Pacific Stone Flower
from Pacific Stone
17.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Private Reserve OG
Strain
$1121 oz
28g - Lemon (Sativa) - Pacific Stone Flower
from Pacific Stone
14.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon
Strain
$1121 oz
3.5g - Orange Creamsicle (Hybrid) - Lowell Herb Co.
from Lowell Herb Co.
21%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Orange Creamsicle
Strain
$33⅛ oz
3.5g - Quest (Sativa) - Source Cannabis
from Source Cannabis
31%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Quest
Strain
$50⅛ oz
3.5g - GG (Hybrid) - Cloud9 Cannabis
from Cloud 9 Farms
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Glue
Strain
$38⅛ oz
3.5g - Dragon Cookies (Hybrid) - Cloud9 Cannabis
from Cloud 9 Farms
19%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Dragon Cookies
Strain
$38⅛ oz
3.5g - Wedding Cake (Hybrid) - Can Of Bliss Flower
from Can Of Bliss
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$38⅛ oz
Gelato (Indica-Hybrid) - HOTBOX Farms Flower
from HOTBOX Farms
23.16%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
3.5g - Chem Dawg 4 (Indica) - Lowell Herb Co.
from Lowell Herb Co.
23%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Chem Dawg 4
Strain
$35⅛ oz
1g - Mac One (Hybrid) - Korova Flower
from Korova Arizona
21.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Mac One
Strain
$161 g
1g - Pie Hoe (Indica-Hybrid) - Korova Flower
from Korova (Do not use, use Korova)
19.09%
THC
0%
CBD
Pie Hoe
Strain
$161 g
3.5g - Maui Wowie (Sativa) - Henry's Original Flower
from Henry's Original
24.38%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Maui Wowie
Strain
$35⅛ oz
3.5g - Mendo Breath (Indica) - Cloud9 Cannabis
from Cloud 9 Farms
28%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Mendo Breath
Strain
$38⅛ oz
3.5g - Sour Haze (Sativa) - Henry's Original Flower
from Henry's Original
22.77%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Sour Haze
Strain
$35⅛ oz
3.5g - Strawberry BananaZ (Indica-Hybrid) - Santa Cruz Canna Farms
from Santa Cruz Canna Farms
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$38⅛ oz
3.5g - 5-Alive (Hybrid) - LitHouse
from LitHouse
27%
THC
0.05%
CBD
5-Alive
Strain
$51⅛ oz
3.5g - Wedding Crasher (Hybrid) Flower + 1g Indica Kief - Claybourne Co. Power Pack
from Claybourne Co.
19%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Wedding Crasher
Strain
$43⅛ oz
