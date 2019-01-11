First time patients can enter promo code LEAFLY at checkout for 25% OFF your first order. You will also receive a free 30mg edible that will automatically get added to your delivery bag :) Cannabis Health Care Delivered Discover medical-grade cannabis products. Get delivery. ORDER ONLINE: · Patients can sign up for immediate delivery here: https://app.grassp.it Get the mobile app on your iPhone or Android phone for quick menu viewing: · iPhone - visit app.Grassp.it from Safari, click up arrow at the bottom and select add to home screen. · Android - visit app.Grassp.it from Chrome and click add to home screen at bottom of screen.
Celebrate Black Friday early with Grassp Delivery! Enjoy Buy 1, Get 1 FREE on 1/4 Oz's through 12/1!!! Use code: QBBLK
Celebrate Black Friday early with Grassp Delivery! Buy 1, Get 1 FREE on Select cartridges through 12/1/19! Use code: SBBLK Add 2, 4 or 6 Select vape cartridges to cart, apply code at checkout
B2G1 FREE on MPX with code: MPX5 Unlimited Activation's through 11/30
Share Grassp on social media (i.e. Facebook, Twitter or Instagram) by tagging us and commenting in support of the service/products delivered and receive a 15% OFF discount code that can be applied at checkout on your next order. Please send us a screenshot of your social share and we will issue you your 15% OFF code via SMS text. The code can be entered and applied at checkout to receive discount. (Max discount $50) Social Media Platforms Facebook - @grassp.it.now Twitter - @grasspit Instagram - @grassp.health
Receive a 15% OFF code for use on your next order with a Leafly review. Please notify us of your review and we will issue you your 15% OFF code. Code can be entered and applied at checkout to receive discount. (max discount $50)
Get & give $20 OFF when your friends sign up through your share link found in the settings under "Get $20 Off!". Once your friends order you will also receive a $20 OFF code for your next order. Refer A Friend: Step 1) Send your friends your share link to sign up. Step 2) When a friend joins Grassp, they will receive a coupon code for $20 off their order. Step 3) Once your friend completes their first order, you will receive a coupon code for $20 off your next order!
Introducing Grassp Rewards!!! Receive bonus codes at the end of every quarter! -Spend over $500 receive $20 in codes! -Spend over $1000 receive $50 in codes! -Spend over $1500 receive $100 in codes! -Spend over $2000 receive $200 in codes!
20% off any quantity of flower Use code: FL20% at checkout Unlimited Activation's through 11/30 + FREE edible with every delivery!