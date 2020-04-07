I had a fantastic first visit with my 1943 some original parts mom. Everyone was very friendly and helpful. Shout out to niki for helping my mom pick out a topical cream to help with her pain. Also a shout out to Payton the Source representative, he was very knowledgeable and helpful. Love the animal cookie flower by Source. We felt very comfortable being there security is very present. Thank you to the staff for all your kindness to myself and mother it was her first time in a dispensary she had a super fun Saturday night girls trip adventure 👍