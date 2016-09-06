Addictedtobass
This place is amazing- the staff are so friendly and their deals are fantastic! We come here so often and are always welcomed back- feels like a second home!
I love the atmosphere here, but the best part are the budtenders!! They really know what they are talking about when it comes to my concentrates!!
There are a lot of reasons to like this place - good prices, great deals, wonderful selection - but it's the atmosphere and employees that really make a difference. I come in almost every day mostly using joints as an excuse to exchange pleasantries with some really chill folk in a very comforting environment. It's nice to pull up a chair and talk pot. Special shout-out to Morgan, who's really made me feel welcome there!
Thank you so much hackbackwards for the awesome review! We really do try to make everyone feel as welcome as possible here at Green Fire and great ratings like this help us so much :) See you soon!
My favorite location! Best prices, nice bud tenders, and an epic chill spot.
Thank you very much! We look forward to seeing you again!
A solid dispensary!!
Thanks so much for the review! :) We appreciate you!
This is my new favorite dispensary! The staff here were so nice and were very patient with my questions. Green Fire definitely has the best prices in the SoDo area. The CBD tincture that I always at night is $15 cheaper here then at the other stores in the area. They have a great selection of products all at different price ranges.
Thank you so much! We are so happy you had a wonderful experience. We are expanding our inventory so we will have even more products at great prices the next time you visit! ;D
Good product and prices
Thank you! So happy you had a great experience!
Nice store layout. Helpful staff who seemed to know the products. Automatic discounts as you buy more volume. I tried a low-shelf Green Crack from Buddah Cannabis and top-shelf Jack the Ripper from Northwest Finest. While the top-shelf was more visually appealing, I think their lower priced stuff is of good enough quality that you don’t need to overspend.
Thank you so much for checking us out. We are happy you were satisfied with the products you purchased. We have tons of great deals and discounts for our customers. Next time you're in sign up for our loyalty program, customers get 15% off every fourth visit.
Nice n chill laid back spot. Service was perfect definitely 5🌠 bud tender was knowledgeable about the flower that was available. Most def will be back 4 more
We appreciate you! And we hope to see you back very soon!
Wow ... exceptional customer service. Super down to earth and friendly. Such a genuine vibe here, I had to leave a review. You can score some amazing deals on all ranges of bud. Well worth a little trip. Many thanks!
Thank you for your review! It means a lot to us that the effort we put in to customer service everyday makes a difference. We love making our customers happy! :)