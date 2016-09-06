hackbackwards on February 22, 2019

There are a lot of reasons to like this place - good prices, great deals, wonderful selection - but it's the atmosphere and employees that really make a difference. I come in almost every day mostly using joints as an excuse to exchange pleasantries with some really chill folk in a very comforting environment. It's nice to pull up a chair and talk pot. Special shout-out to Morgan, who's really made me feel welcome there!