Follow
Green Grass llc.
303-582-5088
62 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 27
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$119
Deals
Pounce on the Ounce!
Come on in and check out our NEW OUNCE PRICES!
Pounce on the Ounce!
Come on in and check out our NEW OUNCE PRICES!
All Products
Andys OG
from Unknown Brand
14%
THC
0%
CBD
$7.941 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Black Jack
from Unknown Brand
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Jack
Strain
$7.941 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Headband
from Unknown Brand
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$7.941 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chem Dawg x Moby Dick
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$7.941 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Crush
from Unknown Brand
17.58%
THC
0%
CBD
$7.941 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Mass
from Unknown Brand
7.24%
THC
11.81%
CBD
$7.941 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ghost Train Haze
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$7.941 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Goat
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$7.941 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Stomper OG
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0%
CBD
$7.941 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Maui Waui
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Maui Wowie
Strain
$7.941 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Moonshine Haze
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Moonshine Haze
Strain
$7.941 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Nebula
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Nebula
Strain
$7.941 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Skunk
from Unknown Brand
17.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Skunk
Strain
$7.941 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Shiva Skunk
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
0%
CBD
$7.941 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Trainwreck
from Unknown Brand
15.69%
THC
0%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$7.941 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
AiroPro Vape
from AiroPro
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$43.65½ g
In-store only
1200mg Vape Cartridges
from Apex
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$67.461200 mg
In-store only
Avitas Vape Cartridges
from Avitas
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$23.81½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Evolab 'All In 1' Vape Pens
from Evolab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$27.78300 mg
In-store only
Greenery Hash Factory Lebanese Hash
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35.711 g
In-store only
Moroccan Hash
from The Greenery Hash Factory
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35.711 g
In-store only
500 mg Vape Cartridges
from Herban Legendz
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$27.78½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
O.Pen 1000mg Reserve Cartridges
from O.Pen Vape
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$55.561 g
In-store only
Rocky Mountain Green Diamonds
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$27.781 g
In-store only
Rubi Vape Pod
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35.71800 mg
In-store only
Spherex PAX Pods
from Spherex
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$31.75½ g
In-store only
DADIRRI 1000mg CBD Elixer
from Unknown Brand
10mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
$63.49each
In-store only
Forbidden Fruit
from The Giving Tree
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$19.84each
In-store only
Binske Sea Salt Bar
from Binske
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$19.84each
In-store only
Binske Gummies
from Binske
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$19.84each
In-store only
Bearded Hemp Guy 20:2 Gummies
from Unknown Brand
20mg
THC
200mg
CBD
$25.4each
In-store only
Cannapunch 100mg
from CannaPunch
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$22.22each
In-store only
Cheeba Chews THC 100mg
from Cheeba Chews
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$19.84each
In-store only
10mg Hot Chocolate
from Coda Signature
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$7.94each
In-store only
100mg Dabba Mint Chocolate Bar
from Dabba Chocolate
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$19.84each
In-store only
Green Hornets 100mg
from Cheeba Chews
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$19.84each
In-store only
Highly Edible 10:1 CBD Therapy
from Highly Edible
20mg
THC
200mg
CBD
$27.78each
In-store only
100mg Koala Chocolate Bars
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$15.87each
In-store only
N'Fuzed Sour Gummies 100 mg
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$17.46each
In-store only
Northern Standard Chocolate Bars
from Northern Standard
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$17.46each
In-store only
12