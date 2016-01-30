Follow
Green Leaf - Custer
360-306-8635
Kush Cash Discount Program
Valid 4/20/2016
Register in store to receive 10% of spending back as redeemable discounts!
*Only able to redeem up to 50% off in a single transaction. *This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.
Veterans, Patients, and Seniors Discount
Valid 4/20/2016
Seniors (60+), Medical Patients, and active/inactive military get 10% (with valid ID) everyday!
Munchie Monday
Valid 4/20/2016
Get 10% off all edible products store-wide!
Doobie Tuesday
Valid 4/20/2016
Get 10% off all pre-rolls store-wide!
Vape Wednesday
Valid 4/20/2016
Get 10% off all cartridges store-wide!
Budtender Thursday
Valid 4/20/2016
Get 10% off of a select vendor store-wide!
CBD and 7g Friday
Valid 4/20/2016
Get 10% off 7g quantities and all CBD products store-wide!
Saturday Shatterday
Valid 4/20/2016
Get 10% off dabbable oils store-wide!
Sunday Funday
Valid 4/20/2016
Get 15% off all paraphernalia store-wide OR select another weekly discount instead!
