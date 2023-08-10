Green Leaf Therapy is a family-owned and operated medical dispensary in Struthers, Ohio. Our team is committed to providing safe and affordable access to high-quality medical cannabis to patients in our community. We believe that medical cannabis has the potential to improve people's lives, and we are dedicated to helping our patients find the products that work best for them. As a family-owned business, we understand the importance of building relationships based on trust and respect. We strive to create a warm and inviting atmosphere where patients feel comfortable and supported. Our team is made up of knowledgeable professionals who are passionate about helping our patients achieve their health goals. We offer a wide selection of top-quality medical cannabis products, including flower, edibles, tinctures, and more. We carefully curate our selection to ensure that we only offer products from trusted and reputable brands that meet our high standards for quality and purity. We believe that every patient deserves safe and reliable access to medical cannabis, and we are committed to making that a reality in our community. Our team offers personalized recommendations and guidance to help patients find the right products and dosages for their individual needs. Thank you for choosing Green Leaf Therapy as your trusted source for medical cannabis.