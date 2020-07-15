Tdoggg
The customer service is bar none, pre rolls out of their house blend....FIRE! Everything they got is hands down best in town
Thank you for the great review ! Please bring this review in for 10% off!!
We are offering specials to all our brave cancer patients/survivors. Your strength is beyond imaginable and we commend you! White Widow has been known as a strain to help patients with the awful symptoms that comes along with this illness. Sunday if you're a cancer patient/survivor you get a gram of white widow for 1 cent!
1 gram per patient
when you walk into the store its all open and spacious.. All the guys the have waited on me there was all really nice.. BIG PLUS+ for me is the prerolls are actually bud not shake and they get you hi.. this is now one of my favorite places to go.. 1 OF THE BEST IN ADA!!
Thank you for the review ! We appreciate your kind words! Please bring your review in for 10 % off your next visit.
For average users to daily smokers, this is the place for you. Plenty of selection, best bulk prices in town and the best deals all around. Don’t let the cheaper prices fool you, nothing but top shelf!
Thank you for the amazing review! Please bring your review in for 10% off!