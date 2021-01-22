I’m very disappointed in Harvest as of recently. For being the only dispensary in the cottonwood/clarkdale area they are mismanaging and prioritizing the recreational patients over medical. I find that far from fair. Harvest was my favorite dispensary over the competing ones in Sedona and the Tri-city. Now it’s my least. All of the bud tenders are amazing, and the employees are sweet. That’s not the problem. The problem is how now, there are no deals. Many dispensaries are allowing deals to continue for medical patients and putting them in priority, Harvest is not. The deals are gone, most of the items that I online order BEFORE going into the store to make sure that I got the certain things I need are OUT OF STOCK when I come in. Why can’t you package them before you go out of stock? Why is medical no longer priority at this dispensary? I’m extremely disappointed. I’ve started having to travel for my medication. That is so hard for me to do as it is. To me. It feels like they’re all in it for the money. It’s selfish. I need my medication. I’m not here to get high like all these new recreational patients. Time to take priority back into your medical patients.