I am a medical patient and I am so frustrated with the way the influx of recreational users is being completely mismanaged. BRING BACK DEALS AND DISCOUNTS FOR MEDICAL PATIENTS. My medicine now costs twice as much and I have to wait 3 times longer to get it. Get it together, hire more staff and move into a larger building already. I hate this store now. **OTHER REVIEW** This used to be my go-to dispensary. I am now driving out of my way to go elsewhere. Most of the budtenders are great people, but the management is not handling the new influx of recreational patients remotely appropriately and the end result is that medical patients are being mismanaged and screwed over. I as a medical patient shouldn’t have to stand in line over 30 minutes at 7:30am on a weekday to pick up an online order that I then find out isn’t even filled because the items I ordered now apparently aren’t in stock. Again. You guys need to prioritize your medical patients again- you can’t have awesome competition in the next town over and still not hire *nearly* enough staff and mismanage your customers day after day. This is not a bad day or a one-off situation, this is every time I shop here now. Also, $65+ for an eighth of low % crap? Come on, you can’t have a skeleton crew 24/7, mismanage your stock, wipe out your discounts AND push incredibly overpriced weed. Your local customers want to come back. Give us a reason to!**