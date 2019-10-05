Follow
Healthy Buds
Question on board.
We have a riddle or question on the board each day for 10% off your full order.
May not google answer.
All Products
mango kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango Kush
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
OG Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Diesel
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
NYC Sour Diesel
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Flippin Farms 1,000mg Vape Cartridges
from Flippin Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
Budder
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
Shatter
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
Flippin Farms GUMMIES 45MG
from Flippin Farms
45mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$13each
In-store only
Flippin Farms Sucker 30mg
from Flippin Farms
90mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
FLIPPING FARM GUMMIES 50MG
from Unknown Brand
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
POT SHOTS 30MG DRINKS
from Unknown Brand
30mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
HARD CANDY 48MG
from Unknown Brand
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Fruity Pebbles treats/ or cocoa pebble treat
from Unknown Brand
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$16each
In-store only
blueberry white chocolate/ or chocolate chip cookies 100mg
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
chocolate chip cookies 200mg
from Unknown Brand
200mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
peanut brittle
from Unknown Brand
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Capsules 125mg total
from Unknown Brand
125mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Treacle Sap 2oz
from Unknown Brand
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Treacle Sap 4oz
from Unknown Brand
1000mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Juicy Hemp Wraps Strawberry
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$1each
In-store only
Small Trays
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$8each
In-store only
OG Chillum
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$5each
In-store only
Hemp Wick
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$1each
In-store only
Green Stem Oil Rig
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
5" Hand Pipe
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$14each
In-store only
Clay Pipes
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Dab Stone
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$16each
In-store only
Bic Lighters
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$1.25each
In-store only
6" Dab Straw
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
12" Acrylic Water Bong
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Medium Tray
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Bath Salt
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Bath Salt
from Unknown Brand
50mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only