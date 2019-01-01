Offering pickup
Herban Legends
Offering pickup
1054 products
Last updated:
Deals
10% off all Leafly Online Orders
Valid 1/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
Order and checkout through Leafly and receive 10% off your entire purchase!
Can not be combined with other deals or offers
All Products
Yeti OG 3.5g by Bondi Farms
from Bondi Farms
18.35%
THC
0%
CBD
Yeti OG
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Diamond Dust 3.5g by Northwest Harvesting Co
from NORTHWEST HARVESTING CO
___
THC
___
CBD
$28⅛ ounce
$28⅛ ounce
Golden Lemons 3.5g By Flor Fina
from Flor Fina
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Golden Lemons 1g By Flor Fina
from Flor Fina
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
Golden Strawberries 3.5g By Flor Fina
from Flor Fina
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Golden Strawberries 1g By Flor Fina
from Flor Fina
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
DBA (Dread Bread X Afgooey) 3.5g By Flor Fina
from Flor Fina
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Silky Johnson 1g By Sacred Gardens
from Sacred Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
Catholic School Girl 2g By Cannasol
from CannaSol Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$202 grams
$202 grams
Animal Crackers 1g By Burnwell
from Burnwell
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
Glitter Glue 1g by Northwest Harvesting Co
from NORTHWEST HARVESTING CO
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
NW Afgooey 1g By Bondi
from Bondi Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
Secret Recipe 1g by Northwest Harvesting Co
from NORTHWEST HARVESTING CO
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
Secret Recipe 3.5g by Northwest Harvesting Co
from NORTHWEST HARVESTING CO
___
THC
___
CBD
$28⅛ ounce
$28⅛ ounce
Double Lemon Cheesecake 2g By Cannasol
from CannaSol Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$152 grams
$152 grams
Gorilla Biscuit 3.5g By Flor Fina
from Flor Fina
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Cuve'e Cookies 1g By Evergrow NW
from Evergrow NW
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
Cuve'e Cookies 3.5g By Evergrow NW
from Evergrow Northwest
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Tahiti Lime #1 3.5g By Royal Tree
from Royal Tree Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Sour Breath 3.5g Black Label By House of Cultivar
from House of Cultivar
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Sour Breath 1g Black Label House of Cultivar
from House of Cultivar
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
Super Silver Lemon Haze 3.5g by Bondi
from Bondi Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Obama Kush 3.5g by Bondi Farms
from Bondi Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Super Silver Lemon Haze 1g by Bondi Farms
from Bondi Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
Chaos Kush 1g By Saints
from Saints
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
Sunset Sherbert 1g By HOC
from House of Cultivar
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
Purple Punch 3.5g By Evergrow NW
from Evergrow NW
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Pike Place Purps 3.5g By Herba
from Herba
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Durbert 3.5g Black Label By House of Cultivar
from House of Cultivar
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Dirty Girl 7g By Northwest Harvesting Co
from Herban Spirit
___
THC
___
CBD
$50¼ ounce
$50¼ ounce
Nilla Wafer #3 1g By Sacred Gardens
from Sacred Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
Super Silver Sour Diesel Haze 28g By Bondi
from Bondi Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$2001 ounce
$2001 ounce
Do-Si-Pop 1g By Willies
from Willies Reserve
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
Durban Poison OG 1g By Cannasol Farms
from CannaSol Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
Orange Cake 14g By Sourface
from Sourface
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ ounce
$50½ ounce
Orange Cake 3.5g By Sourface
from Sourface
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ ounce
$15⅛ ounce
Gorilla Biscuit 1g By Flor Fina
from Flor Fina
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
Cascade Kola 3.5g By Herba
from Herba
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Cascade Kola 1g By Herba
from Herba
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
White Tahoe Cookies 1g By Royal Tree Gardens
from Royal Tree Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
