626 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 209
Show All 97
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$220
Deals
Happy Hour Specials
Valid 2/1/2020 – 1/1/2021
20% OFF any $30 and up concentrates 15% OFF Infused Prerolls 15% OFF 1/8ths on Prime Shelf
Monday to Friday from 1pm-2pm
Happy Hour Specials
Valid 2/1/2020 – 1/1/2021
20% OFF any $30 and up concentrates 15% OFF Infused Prerolls 15% OFF 1/8ths on Prime Shelf
Monday to Friday from 1pm-2pm
All Products
Snoops Dream by Back 40
from Back 40
20.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Snoops Dream
Strain
$25½ oz
In-store only
Platinum Purple by TrueHitt
from TrueHitt
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Flo by Cloud Cover Cannabis
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
TITS by Garden First
from Garden First Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Shake-Blue Thunder
from Unknown Brand
8.7%
THC
13.2%
CBD
$31 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Violet Delight by Genesis Pharms
from GENESIS PHARMS
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
gelato 33 shake
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+1 more size
In-store only
The White by Cloud Cover
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
28.6%
THC
0.08%
CBD
The White
Strain
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
dawgy treats shake
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
In-store only
Gelato 41 by Grizzly Farm
from Grizzly Farm
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Tangelo by Folium Farms
from Folium Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Shake- Punch Berry
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
In-store only
Do Si Do by Back 40
from Back 40
24.31%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Don Carlos Flower by Selma
from Selma
___
THC
___
CBD
$25½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
JGR by Back 40
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GG#4 by Back 40
from Back 40
24.22%
THC
0.06%
CBD
GG#4
Strain
$20⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Lava Cake by Meraki
from Meraki
26.6%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Lava Cake
Strain
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Meringue by Back 40
from Back 40
25.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$61 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
SHAKE-kc
from Demeter Gardens
21.17%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$61 g
In-store only
Vanilla Frosting by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Punch Berry by Native Gardens
from Native Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Afghan Gooey by Back 40
from Back 40
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Afghan Gooey
Strain
$61 g
In-store only
Sour Sage 11 by Gnome Grown
from Gnome Grown Organics
24.29%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Sour Sage 11
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Scooby's Cookies by DogHouse
from DogHouse
22.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Scooby's Cookies
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies by DogHouse
from DogHouse
24.3%
THC
0.07%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
99 Problems by Cloud Cover
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
28.82%
THC
0.1%
CBD
99 Problems
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Rudeboi OG by Native Garden
from Native Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Kush by Back 40
from Back 40
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Kush
Strain
$61 g
In-store only
Grape Hi-Chew by DogHouse
from DogHouse
26.66%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Grape Hi-Chew
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Diesel by Back 40
from Back 40
20.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$20⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Dragon OG by Avitas
from Avitas
24.4%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Ewe2 by Back 40
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
In-store only
Cherry Punch by Meraki
from Meraki
30.1%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Cherry Punch
Strain
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch (NFP)
from Meraki
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
XJ-13 by Back 40
from Back 40
20.7%
THC
0%
CBD
XJ-13
Strain
$61 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Mandarin Cookies by Native Gardens
from Native Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GMO Cookies by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Sour Kush by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purps Sungrown (NFP)
from Demeter Gardens
18.9%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$61 g
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies e (NFP)
from Epoch Farms
17%
THC
0%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$61 g
In-store only
12345 ... 16