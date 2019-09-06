314 products
Sunday Flower Day!
Valid 6/9/2019 – 6/6/2022
20% off all 1/8ths of flower all day long! 9am - 10pm stop in and check out our awesome strain variety.
All Products
ChemDawg 4 by Blur
from Blur
25.59%
THC
0.08%
CBD
ChemDawg 4
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Berry White by Back 40
from Back 40
11.82%
THC
0%
CBD
Berry White
Strain
$51 g
In-store only
Lemongrass by Blur
from Blur
20.84%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Lemongrass
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze by Storm Cannabis
from Storm Cannabis Co.
19.61%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Frosted Cherries by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
22.21%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Frosted Cherries
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gorilla Glue #4 by Blur
from Blur
16.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Glue #4
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tesla by Back 40
from Back 40
5.26%
THC
10.84%
CBD
Tesla
Strain
$25½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Orange Mac by Wicked Kind
from Wicked Kind
17.4%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
In The Pines by Back 40
from Back 40
14.59%
THC
0%
CBD
In The Pines
Strain
$15⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
CBD Flower by TJ's Garden
from TJ's Garden
0.54%
THC
13.39%
CBD
CBD Flower
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dark Trooper by Back 40
from Back 40
17.87%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Dark Trooper
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Chem by Garden First
from Garden First Cannabis
27.8%
THC
___
CBD
$71.7 g
In-store only
Gelato 33 by Blur
from Blur
18.4%
THC
___
CBD
$123 g
In-store only
Chiesel by Garden First
from Garden First Cannabis
25.3%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Chiesel
Strain
$82 g
In-store only
Blackberry Fire by TrueHitt
from TrueHitt
24.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Fire
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
XJ-13 by Back 40
from Back 40
16%
THC
___
CBD
$20½ oz
In-store only
Shark Wreck by Back 40
from Back 40
12.38%
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
MAC by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
21.77%
THC
0.08%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Caramel Cream by Blur
from Blur
22.27%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Cream Caramel
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
23.06%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Do Si Do by Back 40
from Back 40
24.31%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bruce Banner by Blur
from Blur
26.99%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake by Blur
from Blur
30.42%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolate Hashberry by Back 40
from Back 40
24.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Hashberry
Strain
$51 g
In-store only
Blue Dream by Back 40
from Back 40
18.96%
THC
___
CBD
$4524 g
In-store only
Pineapple Upside Down Cake by Blur
from Blur
22.4%
THC
___
CBD
$41 g
In-store only
Dragon OG by Avitas
from Avitas
23.5%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Zurple Punch by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$14⅛ oz
In-store only
Flo by Cloud Cover Cannabis
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
20.95%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Flo
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Jet Fuel Gelato by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
18.09%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
23.05%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
CBD Syringe (Enjoy)
from Siskiyou Sungrown Farm
4.1%
THC
61.58%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Hybrid RSO by Siskiyou Sungrown Farm
from Siskiyou Sungrown Farm
33.12%
THC
33.23%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Animalito Wax by BeeHive
from Beehive Extracts
72.95%
THC
0.91%
CBD
Animalito
Strain
$271 g
In-store only
True Animal Live Resin by BeeHive
from Beehive Extracts
75.75%
THC
0.49%
CBD
True Animal
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Wonderkid Live Resin by Blur
from Blur
50.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Wonderkid
Strain
$221 g
In-store only
Dog Star x Alien Bait Live Resin by BeeHive
from Beehive Extracts
71.85%
THC
0.67%
CBD
Dog Star x Alien Bait
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Purple Dawg Wax by White Label Extracts
from White Label Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Black Dahlia x Ace of Spades Live Resin by BeeHive
from Beehive Extracts
76.45%
THC
0.57%
CBD
Black Dahlia x Ace of Spades
Strain
$25.51 g
In-store only
Grapekrush x Sweet Mendo Kush Wax by BeeHive
from Beehive Extracts
72.05%
THC
0.75%
CBD
Grapekrush x Sweet Mendo Kush
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
