Buy 2 different product types to get 10% off Buy 3 different product types to get 15% off

All Products
8$ Gram: 33rd Degree by Rogue Farmer
from Rogue Farmer
23.63%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
9$ Gram: Platinum Purple Candy by Rogue Farmer
from Rogue Farmer
22.56%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
9$ Gram: NYE Dream by Rogue ops
from Rogue ops
18.2%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
8$ Gram: Albert Walker by NW Artisan Coalition
from NW Artisan Coalition
18.23%
THC
0.31%
CBD
Albert Walker
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
8$ Gram: Rude Boi OG by Grateful Greenery
from Grateful Greenery
21.55%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Rude Boi OG
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
9$ Gram: Zookies by Blohm Welles
from Blohm Welles
24.4%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Zookies
Strain
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
5$ Gram: Gorilla Berries by OCW
from OCW
18.85%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Berries
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
5$ Gram: OBG Risky Business by Black Crow
from Black Crow
20.7%
THC
0%
CBD
OBG Risky Business
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
$80 Ounce Special: Pineapple Upside Down Cake by OCW
from OCW
17.45%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
5$ Gram: Jack Wise by Ebb & Flow
from Ebb & Flow
4.5%
THC
6.6%
CBD
Jack Wise
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
10$ Gram: Mob Boss by Meraki Gardens
from Meraki Gardens
22.4%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Mob Boss
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
10$ Gram: critical kush by Grateful Greenery
from Grateful Greenery
26.76%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Critical Kush
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
5$ Gram: Sunset Sherbert by Blohm Welles
from Blohm Welles
22.8%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
5$ Gram: Game Changer by Primo Farms
from Primo Farms
17.57%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
6$ gram: Papaya Punch by Grateful Greenery
from Grateful Greenery
24.51%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Papaya Punch
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
6$ gram: White Hindu by herbal ally
from herbal ally
17.39%
THC
0.07%
CBD
White Hindu
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
7$ Gram: Buddha's Gouda by herbal ally
from herbal ally
16.6%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Buddha's Gouda
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
6$ gram: Purple Punch by Blohm Welles
from Blohm Welles
21.6%
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Palpatine (Buddies)
from buddies
68.6%
THC
0.82%
CBD
pal-patine
Strain
$27each
In-store only
Headstash Live Resin Sauce Cartridge 0.5g (Bobsled)
from Bobsled
78.46%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Headstash
Strain
$28each
In-store only
Cronuts 1G Cartridge (Green Star Naturals)
from Green Star
64.13%
THC
0%
CBD
Cronuts
Strain
$36each
In-store only
Space Donkey 1G Cartridge (Green Star Naturals)
from Green Star Naturals
65.97%
THC
0%
CBD
Space Donkey
Strain
$36each
In-store only
Grand Daddy Purple Live Resin Sauce Cartridge .5g (Bobsled)
from Bobsled
82.18%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Grandaddy Purple
Strain
$28each
In-store only
Strawberry Watermelon Live Resin Sauce Cartridge .5g (Bobsled)
from Bobsled)
68.92%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Strawberry Watermelon
Strain
$28each
In-store only
Crystal Headband .5g Distillate Cart (Buddies)
from buddies
79.36%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Crystal Headbad
Strain
$24each
In-store only
Charlotte's Web Live Resin Sauce Cartridge .5g (Bobsled)
from Bobsled
4.8%
THC
60.14%
CBD
Charlotte's Web
Strain
$28each
In-store only
Royal Truth LR Cartridge .5g (Buddies)
from buddies
67.3%
THC
0.41%
CBD
Royal Truth
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Shockwave LR 1g (Buddies)
from buddies
76.2%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Shockwave
Strain
$27each
In-store only
Royal Truth LR 1g (Buddies)
from buddies
75.7%
THC
0.35%
CBD
Royal Truth
Strain
$27each
In-store only
Sm@rties LR ( Dr. Jolly's )
from Dr. Jolly's
62.93%
THC
0.22%
CBD
Sm@rties
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Lemon Banana Sherbert (Calyx Crafts)
from Calyx Crafts
75.98%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Banana Sherbert
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Black Lime Live Resin (Sterling)
from Sterling Gold
77%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Lime Special Reserve
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Granola Funk Live Resin (Sterling)
from Sterling Gold
70%
THC
0%
CBD
Granola Funk
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Pina Live Resin (Sterling)
from Sterling Gold
21%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Pina Colada
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Stardawg LR 1g (Buddies)
from buddies
68.2%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Stardawg
Strain
$27each
In-store only
Lemon Sour Diesel (Bobsled)
from Bobsled Extracts
54.97%
THC
0.29%
CBD
Lemon Sour Diesel
Strain
$24each
In-store only
Mob Boss Live Resin (Bobsled)
from Bobsled Extracts
54.9%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Mob Boss
Strain
$24each
In-store only
Purple Hindu Kush Cartridge 1g (Green Star Naturals)
from Green Star Naturals
64.86%
THC
9%
CBD
Purple Hindu Kush
Strain
$36each
In-store only
Chemdawg Sweet and Sour CBD 0.5g Cartridge (Om Extracts)
from OM Extracts
4.98%
THC
47.64%
CBD
Chemdawg Sweet and Sour
Strain
$28each
In-store only
Purple Diesel .5g Disposable (Rel)
from REL
64.09%
THC
___
CBD
$24each
In-store only
