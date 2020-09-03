231 products
All Products
Fire Cookies 1/8th by King's Garden
from King's Garden
20.01%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Fire Cookies
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Lemon Dosidos Buds by HPRC
from HPRC
20.52%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Lemon Dosidos
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
Sex on the Peach 1/8th by Willie's Reserve
from Willie's Reserve
19.69%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sex on the Peach
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Pink Boost Goddess 8th by Flow Kana
from Flow Kana
11.72%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Pink Boost Goddess
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Sunset Sherbet X High Octane OG Buds 3.5g by HPRC
from HPRC
22.06%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Sunset Sherbet x High Octane OG
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
PR OG 1/8th by Pacific Stone
from Pacific Stone
13.47%
THC
0%
CBD
PR OG
Strain
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Sunset Sherbet 1/8th by Pacific Stone
from Pacific Stone
14.03%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunset Sherbet
Strain
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Fig Face 1/8th by Cookies (3.5g)
from Cookies
17.36%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Fig Face
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Sunset Sherbet 1g by Humboldt's Finest
from Humboldt's Finest
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunset Sherbet
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
805 Sour 1/8th by Pacific Stone
from Pacific Stone
15.4%
THC
0%
CBD
805 Sour
Strain
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Orange 1/8th by Pacific Stone
from Pacific Stone
12.76%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange
Strain
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Sky OG 1/8th by Caliva (3.5g)
from Caliva
26.42%
THC
0%
CBD
Sky OG
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Sunset Sherbet 1/8th by Dime Bag
from Dime Bag
13.52%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunset Sherbet
Strain
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Pound Cake 1/8th by Dimebag
from Dime Bag
18.21%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Pound Cake
Strain
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Dread Bread by Dimebag
from Dime Bag
19.51%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Dread Bread
Strain
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Purple Punch by Lost Creek
from lost creek farms
19.56%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Pineapple by Dimebag
from Dime Bag
15.3%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Pineapple
Strain
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Mac Small Buds 1/8 by Mac Small Buds 1/8 by One Drop
from One Drop
17.56%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
OG by Lost Creek
from lost creek farms
22.98%
THC
0%
CBD
OG
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Pizookies Buds 3.5g by HPRC
from HPRC
22.43%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Pizookies
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
Cookie Breath 1/8th by Talking Trees 3.5g
from Talking Trees Farms
21.29%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Cookie Breath
Strain
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Lemon Royale 1/8th by Talking Trees 3.5g
from Talking Trees Farms
27.25%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Lemon Royale
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Full Spectrum Oil by HPRC 1ml
from HPRC
64.88%
THC
0.46%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Lemon Meringue Live Resin by Arcturus (1G)
from Arcturus
15.77%
THC
57.44%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
Lemon Heads #4 Live Sugar by 710 Labs (1G)
from 710 Labs
70.43%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Lemon Heads #4
Strain
$601 gram
$601 gram
Pure Kush Shatter by HPRC 1g
from HPRC
70.96%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Pure Kush
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Melon Cake Shatter by HPRC 1g
from HPRC
72.14%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Melon Cake
Strain
$351 gram
$351 gram
THCa Isolate by Ursa Extracts (.5G)
from URSA Extracts
87.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Isolate
Strain
$45½ gram
$45½ gram
Stardust Bubble Hash by Rebel Grown 1g
from Rebel Grown
48.34%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Stardust
Strain
$251 gram
$251 gram
Orange Cookies Live Resin (1g) by Humboldt Marijuana Co.
from Humboldt Marijuana Co
70.8%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Orange Cookies
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Orange Creamsicle Live Resin by Ursa Extracts (1G)
from URSA Extracts
69.15%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Creamsicle
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
Zookies Live Resin
from Ursa Extracts
74%
THC
0%
CBD
Zookies
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
LA Kush Live Resin 1g by Ursa
from URSA Extracts
65%
THC
0%
CBD
LA Kush
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
Royal Meringue Live Resin by Talking Trees (1g)
from Talking Trees Farms
59.95%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Royal Meringue
Strain
$351 gram
$351 gram
Purple Punch Live Resin by Ursa 1g
from URSA Extracts
70%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
Zkittlez Bubble Hash by Talking Trees 1g
from Talking Trees
51.6%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Zkittlez
Strain
$251 gram
$251 gram
GMO Bubble Hash by Talking Trees Farms
from Talking Trees Farms
56.36%
THC
0.22%
CBD
GM0
Strain
$251 gram
$251 gram
Rio de Fuego #4 Live Sauce by Raw Garden
from Raw Garden
61.71%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Rio de Fuego #4
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
Blueberry Muffins Bubble Hash by Talking Trees 1g
from Talking Trees
52.28%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Blueberry Muffin
Strain
$251 gram
$251 gram
Sherbet Live Resin by Ursa Extracts (1G)
from URSA Extracts
72.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunset Sherbet
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
