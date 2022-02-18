I absolutely love coming to k’s dispo! The entire stash is friendly - they are educated & genuinely care about the patients behind the counter…. They always have a fire weed selection @ affordable prices … !!! I highly recommend visiting this dispo ! I hear they help patients get their MMJ cards here once a month as well …. !! If you need your NEW card or renewal - check the dates @ k’s they can help you out any way you need 💕🙏🏼🌱🌞