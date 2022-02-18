I really like that the bartenders were really friendly and the last two times that have went in I actually got an eighth for free and I got a top shelf gram for half price great deals keep them coming love that you have the menu definitely got to stop by anybody that loves good weed and a good deal
I absolutely love coming to k’s dispo! The entire stash is friendly - they are educated & genuinely care about the patients behind the counter…. They always have a fire weed selection @ affordable prices … !!! I highly recommend visiting this dispo !
I hear they help patients get their MMJ cards here once a month as well …. !! If you need your NEW card or renewal - check the dates @ k’s they can help you out any way you need 💕🙏🏼🌱🌞
The bud tenders were super helpful with finding some gassss for me to enjoy! My tolerance is a bit higher then it used to be and their flower had me higher then a kite, no lie! 10/10 recommend trying their rubymae sugar prerolls